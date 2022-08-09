ELWOOD — After a season-opening win over Central Indiana Conference and Madison County rival Alexandria, the Elwood girls golf team had high hopes for a 2-0 start to its season when it hosted Blue River Valley at the Elwood Golf Links on Tuesday evening.
But for an experienced player with a history of postseason success, the Panthers may have gotten what they were wishing for.
Vikings senior Macy Chamberlain earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead BRV to a 202-214 win over Elwood in an otherwise evenly matched dual meet.
Chamberlain, who also stars for the Vikings basketball team, parred seven of the nine holes with double-bogeys on the sixth and the ninth. She advanced to regional from the Muncie sectional the last two seasons.
The Panthers were led by senior Alyvia Savage, who fired a 52 — including a hole-out from the fairway — and the team improved by nine strokes from its season opener. The team improvement left co-coach Tom Austin very happy with what he saw.
“I have a core group of five or six girls who get along with each other, and they help each other,” he said. “I don’t have a premier player, but I have good kids. … When we started out today, it was cool and a little misty out, but as the round went on, it got pretty comfortable out there. I think that helped us.”
Savage was playing from the No. 4 position Tuesday and was a stroke better than the team’s top two players, Ellie Laub and Chloe Staggs. No. 3 Emma Alvey added a 56 to round out the scoring while Yzabelle Ramey shot a 63 and Hayley Blackford added a personal-best 66 in her first year of playing the game.
Savage’s highlight came on the par-4 second — her seventh hole —and followed two errant shots to start the hole. Then, from 87 yards out, her 9-iron was good enough to land on the green and roll into the hole for a par and drew an emotional response from the normally laid-back Savage.
“I didn’t start great, but I hit the ball the way I normally would, and it hit the green and went right in the hole,” she said. “I was really excited. I guess two of my teammates said I jumped up and threw my clubs. You probably don’t want to do that in case you break a club.”
Austin is sharing coaching duties this season with Will Dailey, who was out of town this week. The unusual arrangement allows players to learn from Austin and his better than 60 years around the game as well as a younger coach like Dailey, who may be more relatable to the girls.
“He can relate to the girls in many more ways than I can,” Austin said. “We can play off each other, and we have a good relationship.”
“It’s working way better than I thought it would,” Savage said. “One can work with one person and the other can take any of the other girls. That helps a lot.”
Behind Chamberlain, Leah Foster shot a 52, Ava Willis a 55 and Rylee McGrady a 56 to complete the Vikings’ scorecard.
Elwood will travel to Deer Track Golf Course near Frankfort on Wednesday to play Clinton Prairie and Taylor before returning home Friday for a date with CIC rival Mississinewa.