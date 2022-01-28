LAPEL — Lapel’s 58-46 defeat to Eastern Hancock on Friday night came down to shooting and taking care of the ball.
The Bulldogs did battle the Royals well for the majority of the contest, but Lapel (7-8) ultimately came up short in both areas.
Lapel couldn’t overcome turnovers on its first four possessions and 15 on the night, nor could it find the hole down the stretch, while EH (10-4) did so after early struggles.
Trailing only 41-40 with under six minutes to play, the Bulldogs shot just 2-of-10 thereafter, following a 60% third quarter (6-for-10), during which Lapel led on three occasions.
“You can’t shoot 4-of-7 at the free-throw line, and (the Royals are) shooting (11), and expect to win — and turn the ball over at a high rate,” Lapel coach Tod Windlan said. “You can’t turn the ball over (15) times against a good team — and they’re a good team — and expect to win.”
From the midpoint of the second quarter until the final minutes, the Bulldogs were in a position to prevail. During that span, the lead changed hands eight times, and there were three ties.
Lapel led for the first time with 3:25 to go in the first half, when Tyler Dollar made the third 3-pointer for his team in as many trips, and it became 18-15 after the Bulldogs were down six. The others were by backups Landon Bair and Griffin Craig.
After EH concluded a 7-0 run bridging the halves (it was 22-20 Royals at the break), Lapel went back ahead twice on triples, by Chase Landis and Brode Judge.
A back-door basket by Nick Witte, after which he completed a three-point play, put the Bulldogs up 35-33 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
Bair’s second trey got Lapel to within 41-40, then the Bulldogs went the way of the stock market this month — down sharply.
The Royals put the game away with a 15-3 spurt, ended when Judge buried his third 3 in the waning seconds for the final points.
EH went 1-for-15 from 3 range in the first half but made eight of 13 long balls in the second 16 minutes. Both Jacob Spaulding (18 points) and Landon O’Neal (16) made three triples for the Royals.
Lapel finished 17-of-46 overall (36.9%) and 8-of-23 in 3-point tries.
“We were lucky to be able to overcome (the slow start) and be down only two (at the half) and four going into the last (quarter),” Windlan said. “You’ve got to be able to find shooters. We got a little tired mentally and lost some of them on shooting.”
Judge, a freshman who is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, led the team with 11 points, one under his average.
Witte had eight points, all in the second half, and Corbin Renihan got eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.
“I thought our defense was excellent the whole game,” Windlan said. “(The Royals) shoot more 3s than 2s, and I don’t think their percentage was very good in general, but they hit them when they needed to hit them.”
Lapel is at Oak Hill on Saturday.
