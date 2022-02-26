INDIANAPOLIS – Amaya Collins admits she was nervous before the biggest game of her career Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
But the Frankton sophomore’s two early 3-pointers calmed a lot of hearts and minds, including those of her coach.
“I thought, ‘Oh, not again,’” Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker said. “Just tried to retool, refocus, keep coaching my team. And Amaya hit that first one, it was like, ‘OK, here we go.’ Made life a little bit easier.
“Then when she hit the second one, I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be – we’re gonna have a good day.’ And even though we didn’t win the game, I thought we did. I thought we had a good day. We battled, made up a certain level of redemption for sure.”
Hamaker couldn’t have been the only person dressed in Frankton red whose thoughts returned to the 2020 Class 2A state championship game in the opening minutes.
Two years ago, the Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t recover as a blistering shooting performance led Linton Stockton to a 70-28 victory.
When Forest Park hit its first three shots Saturday and surged to a 7-0 lead, it wasn’t difficult to draw parallels. Then Collins drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Frankton settled in.
The Rangers prevailed 52-44 in the final tally, but the Eagles made them earn it the entire way. Collins’ 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range played a major role in keeping Frankton competitive.
“I knew it was a hard (defensive) team, so I knew I had to shoot to win,” Collins said. “So I just kept shooting, kept shooting, and they ended up going in and I got the team started. And that’s how I wanted to end (the season), getting my team started, knocking stuff down. I just kept everybody going.”
It was a tantalizing glimpse into the future of an Eagles program with perennial championship expectations.
Frankton will say goodbye to four seniors who set a new benchmark in program history. Over their four years, they were part of nine Central Indiana Conference and postseason championships and they helped the Eagles make their first two state finals appearances.
Collins will be a key part of carrying on that tradition. Along with fellow sophomore Emma Sperry and super sub Bella Dean, she will form the nucleus of next year’s team.
“I really wanted to win it now, but it’s not over for me and Emma,” Collins said. “We’re still going. We have two more years, and we’re gonna keep it going.”
Saturday provided invaluable experience.
Playing in front of the largest crowd of her high school career, Collins proved she can rise to the moment.
And none of it came as a surprise to her coach.
“I think when she’s confident and she steps on the floor, holy cow, you better watch out,” Hamaker said. “She’s got some pretty deep range. … She kind of carried us through the first half because of the way that they were just packed in so tight in their zone, and we really had a lot of trouble.”
Collins made four 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes and helped the Eagles head into the locker room with just a 22-20 halftime deficit despite shooting just 28.6% from the field and being outrebounded 17-10.
Her final 3-pointer provided Frankton’s final points late in the fourth quarter.
It was a breakthrough performance and another sign this Frankton program is built for the long haul.
“It’s not done,” Collins said of the Eagles’ recent run of success. “It’s never done. It’s Frankton, and we always want to strive for greatness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.