ANDERSON — With a combined three state finals trips between them, Frankton seniors Amaya Collins and Emma Sperry were left — quite literally — with a bitter taste in their mouths when the 2022-23 season ended with the bulk of the starting lineup sidelined with food poisoning during sectional.
The duo, who combined for just over 50% of the team’s scoring a year ago, are determined to finish their high school careers on a much higher note.
“I’m really excited, especially after last year when we all got sick. That was not a good one,” Collins said. “For this year, our last year, I want to make it as far as we can and not look back and have no regrets.”
Collins and Sperry were on opposite sides for one day this summer when they competed in the first Juniors game at the Class Basketball All-Star Classic last week at Anderson University. Sperry led all players with 23 points and added seven rebounds, but her squad fell to Collins’ side 68-63.
Collins finished with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds, and Sperry was named her team’s Mental Attitude Award winner.
“I give all the credit to my teammates,” Sperry said. “I wouldn’t have gotten that without them. They were feeding me the ball.”
This was Sperry’s second appearance in the event, and it far overwhelmed last year’s game when — after losing a contact lens without a replacement — she struggled and managed just three points.
This time around, she had her shooting eye as she connected on 10 of 16 field goals and was 2-for-3 at the foul line, making for a much more enjoyable all-star experience.
“I just felt so much more comfortable and really felt like I fit in better,” she said. “I just felt better, especially since I could see.”
The two were rarely guarding one another, but Collins did utilize her quickness to drive at her regular season teammate and score at the rim.
She said that is not usually the way that matchup works out.
“Usually, at practice, she’s blocking everyone’s shots,” Collins said. “That made me feel good.”
Collins has been a vital cog in the Frankton machine since transferring from Anderson after her freshman year. As a sophomore, she scored 15 points — on 5-of-10 3-point shooting — in the state championship game and is a dual threat to drive to the basket or score from outside.
Pairing up with Sperry has been a match made in basketball heaven.
“She’s really supportive and ever since I got here, everyone has treated me like family,” Collins said. “Just having her by my side makes me feel good. I know what she can do.”
Sperry recently announced she will continue her basketball career at Grace College after graduation, the same school where her older sister Kate played volleyball. That comfort and familiarity with Grace made the decision easier, and committing early means the pressure is off for her senior season of volleyball and basketball.
“It’s such a relief that I don’t have to worry about it during school or the summer and I can just go out and play,” she said. “I’ve been there so many times with Kate and in the gym. It’s a great campus, and I just love it there.”
Collins — who is also a softball standout for the Eagles — is uncommitted at this point, but is hopeful a hoops or diamond opportunity will come her way.
She refuses to panic as she awaits that particular phone call.
“I’m looking at both, whatever I can get really,” she said. “Hopefully, I can start getting some stuff since it’s my senior year. But if not, it’s all in God’s plan.”