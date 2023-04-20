DALEVILLE — Ethan Colvin pitched a complete game Thursday and led Daleville’s baseball team with three hits in a 9-5 win over Monroe Central.
Colvin hit an RBI single that recoiled over the head of the Golden Bears’ shortstop, allowing his brother Noah to score and give Daleville an early lead. A couple ensuing errors with two outs allowed Daleville (6-3) to send all nine hitters to the plate and erupt for five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Peyton Farmer retaliated for the Golden Bears (4-7) with a two-run single up the middle in the second inning.
Ethan Colvin drove in Noah for the second time with another single in the second inning to extend the Broncos’ lead to 6-2. The elder brother, Ethan, improved his season batting average to .357 with a team-leading nine RBI.
“It is always fun to play with him,” Ethan Colvin said of his brother. “He expects me to hit him in, and I expect him to get runs for me, too.”
Daleville head coach Bob Wilson applauded both Colvin brothers for giving the top of the lineup a pair of contact hitters who habitually get on base. The Colvin brothers combined to go 5-for-8 at the dish in the victory.
With two runners in scoring position, a dropped pop-up in the infield was ruled an out by the umpire and ended the third-inning threat for Monroe Central. Ethan Colvin struck out seven hitters on the mound with exquisite command on his fastball and a boomerang slider.
“He has worked really hard in the offseason to be able to go the distance and has already done that once in the first game of the season,” Wilson said.
In the fourth inning, Cole Luedike hit a rope to left field for a two-run single to cut the Golden Bears’ deficit to 7-4.
Meryck Adams led off the fifth inning with a double through the right-field gap. Adams later scored after consecutive passed balls to extend the Broncos’ lead to 8-4.
With two outs, two runners on base and the game-tying run up to the plate, Daleville’s Ayden Ramirez laid out in left field to make the game-ending diving catch.
“Left fielder made a heck of a play,” Monroe Central coach Tyler Danner said. “Baseball guys, when they are put in a situation to make a play, the team that is ready to perform makes those plays. Daleville came out ready to go, and that left fielder had the energy. He saw that ball dropping and was ready to end the game right there.”
Coach Wilson labeled Ramirez a stud and lock-down outfielder who is the best in the business. Ethan Colvin mentioned Ramirez makes ‘Superman’ layout catches often, so he was confident Ramirez would catch the line drive.
“I made a mistake as a coach,” Danner said. “I tried stealing a base at the end when I shouldn’t have. The mistake is both on the coaches and base-running blunders. If we limit the mistakes, then we will score more runs.”
Daleville hosts Yorktown (8-3) at 5 p.m. on Friday.