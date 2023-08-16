ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s football team had a fun season last year with a marquee win over Eastbrook, a sectional victory and a 6-5 season.
Coach Pete Gast is ready for a senior-heavy team to build on that in 2023.
“I think there’s kind of a confidence and at the same time some high expectations,” the veteran Tigers coach said of his current players. “Eastbrook came to our place mid-September, and we were able to put together a really good game and beat them. It meant a lot to beat Eastbrook, which really is a legendary program, and it meant a lot to beat Frankton.”
The 2023 Tigers have some sophomores and juniors who will play key roles, but the team will lean heavily on a class of 15 seniors. That starts with Gabe McGuire and Carson Cuneo, a pair of two-way players who have been game-changers on both sides of the ball.
“Gabe will play a little bit of everywhere for us,” Gast said. “He was All-(Central Indiana) Conference at quarterback last year, and he played a lot of receiver for us as well. This year we really want to move him around and put him in different spots. We want to get his hands on the ball — I don’t know what the magic number is — maybe 15 times a game and let him do his thing.
“He’s the fastest kid in our program, really shifty, elusive, hard to tackle and on top of that he’s a strong kid. So he’s kind of a unique player in that regard.”
McGuire will also play a key role in defense, anchoring the secondary.
And for all that McGuire is, Cuneo is more than just a sidekick. He started every game at running back last year and is perhaps the team’s defensive star as a returning starter at linebacker.
“He’s the second-strongest kid in our program, and he’s 25 pounds heavier, and it’s really good weight,” Gast said. “He’s highly motivated to have a great senior year.”
The Tigers run primarily a single-back shotgun offense, and Cuneo will perhaps be in the backfield more than anyone. That’s because McGuire will again share quarterbacking duties with sophomore Brady Gast, allowing McGuire to spend time as a receiver when he’s not under center.
McGuire and Gast each threw for more than 700 yards last season.
Three more seniors will round out the skill positions: Wide receivers Collin Johns, Kaed Abshire and Abram May.
“Those three kids have been in the program since junior high, they are highly intelligent, both football IQ and in the classroom and they’ve put a lot of time in in the weight room,” Gast said.
The coaches were spending the final practices of preseason to let competition at offensive line sort itself out, but two senior starters are certain: Eli Diruzza and Jayce Alberts, both of whom started every game last year.
“Eli will be our center, and Jayce has been repping all month at right tackle,” Gast said. “They are guys who have been in our program since junior high, and we’re expecting great things from them.”
May, Austin Devore and James Watson, three seniors, will anchor the defensive line.
“Watson is probably our most underrated player on our roster,” Gast said. “He’s got the complete package, one of our strongest kids and plays with a motor.”
The linebacker playing time will largely be filled by Cuneo, Will Rowland, AJ Granger, DJ Egan and Tristan Carroll, while the secondary will mostly be manned by McGuire, Gast, Abshire, Mason Fuller and Syler Hartwell.
And Gast is ready to take advantage of a weapon not every high school team has: A kicker. Senior Corey Layton made 30 of 33 PATs last season.
“He’s probably the most committed guy on our team,” Gast said. “In the middle of February, if it’s above 50, he’s out there kicking. If we’re inside the 20 and it’s fourth and long, he’s a great weapon to have.”