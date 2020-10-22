FAIRMOUNT — Second-year Madison-Grant head volleyball coach Kayla Jump is trying to finish a thought when the noise level from her players enjoying pizza and Tik Tok is growing to a crescendo.
She whistles to get their attention.
“Hey, let’s tone it down just a little bit,” Jump tells her team. “Just a little bit, not too loud. Katie (Garringer) over there, she’s so loud.”
Senior Emma Brummet said the whole team is loud.
“There’s not one quiet person,” she said. “There are a lot of voices going all the time, and that’s such a good thing.”
Garringer, Brummet and the Argylls have made plenty of noise this season, especially over the last several weeks as they’ve rolled up 11 wins in their last 13 matches, including the Grant 4 and Sectional 39 championships.
And noise is just a part of the personality of a team that came together and got hot at the same time and at the right time of the season.
“We’re all just really positive all the time, and we don’t get down on each other,” Garringer said. “If someone makes a mistake, we might yell at them but in an encouraging way. When they get a kill, we always cheer them on.”
Garringer, a junior, is approaching 300 kills this season and leads a strong M-G effort at the net. Classmates Grace Holmberg and Azmae Turner as well as one of the top additions to the roster, sophomore Alexis Baney, have combined for nearly 800 kills. That applies defensively as well as both Turner and Baney have recorded over 100 blocks each.
“I assume that will probably be one of our key things against (Fort Wayne) Carroll because they do have some strong attackers,” Jump said. “If our block can figure out where they’re supposed to be going, then our defense works pretty well.”
Reading the ball off the block is one of the responsibilities of sophomore libero Daya Greene, who has recorded well over 300 digs. The usually soft-spoken Greene has had to learn to be more vocal while playing this important position of leadership.
“Her freshman year, she did well, but I told her she had untapped potential,” Jump said. “We’re trying to get her to really rule the court. … Daya is just not quite as loud, so we’ve worked on her guiding skills for everyone else and not worrying so much about her.”
Whether it is Greene or Holmberg — who also has over 250 digs — on the receiving end, their job is to get the pass to junior setter Gabby Rudy, who has handed out over 700 assists. Rudy took over the job after the graduation of Alia Whitton and a surgery slowed junior setter Tori Hiatt’s season.
“We are still working with Gabby, but she’s gotten better at the mechanics of setting,” Jump said. “Liberos and setters are the commanding figures on the court. … We really worked hard with her on her leadership on the court, and she’s grown tremendously from last year and into this year.”
Madison-Grant (23-11) will meet Carroll (23-5) in the first match Saturday in Elwood with third-ranked Wapahani set to meet South Adams in the second match. The Argylls have plenty of talent, and thanks in part to a heartbreaking five-set loss to Wapahani earlier this season and the recent championships, they are brimming with confidence as well.
“They went to state (finals) last year, and we lost to them by two points,” Garringer said. “That was a really good run. Hopefully, we’ll see them again Saturday.”
The seniors were freshmen the last time M-G played in a regional, and Brummet said while she remembers well her previous sectional moment, this memory is more treasured for her.
“My freshman year, I went for the last point and the girl got an ace, so I never even touched the ball,” she said. “So this was much more exciting because I was a part of the team.”
This was the 16th sectional championship for the Argylls, and Saturday they will seek their third regional title and first since 2013.
“We have to go in there with our heads high and be positive about it and know that we can do it,” Garringer said.
