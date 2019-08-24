PENDLETON — When the injury bug struck Saturday, Pendleton Heights girls soccer secured a draw behind the play of a goalkeeper who was playing in the third organized soccer game of her life.
With under 22 minutes remaining in the first half against University (0-1-1), Pendleton Heights senior Megan Mills went down near midfield after a challenge and limped off, suffering from a bone bruise. She briefly returned near the end of the first half but quickly exited for the remainder of the game.
With just under 10 minutes to go, Macy Browning dribbled past the defense and found the Arabians’ cleanest look of the game. She shot a soft roller into the arms of University goalkeeper Lilly Fair before going down and clutching her right foot. She was helped up and carted to the sideline after a couple of minutes.
Meanwhile, junior Gracie Conkling was a steady presence inside the 18-yard box. Conkling answered each challenge and finished with 10 saves to help lift the Arabians (1-0-2) to a 0-0 draw, the second scoreless draw in a row for the hosts.
“I just had to forget the past if I made any mistakes and just remember everything I’ve been taught,” Conkling said.
There’s already been a lot of teaching throughout Conkling’s young career. So far, Pendleton Heights has allowed one goal through three games this season.
“I used to not know anything,” Conkling said. “When I used to watch soccer, I used to not know anything. I thought you just kick the ball around, but now that I’m into the game I’ve learned so many new rules.
“The hardest thing this year has been learning all of the rules when it comes to being in the goal because I’m not used to using my feet or any of that stuff.”
Conkling was asked to play soccer during her freshman year, but she was nervous about it and stuck to playing basketball and softball. Pendleton Heights coach Mark Davy again asked her to come to workouts this year, so she finally did. Now, she’s already making crucial saves for the team.
“We’re three games in, and you can just see her growth,” Davy said. “It’s just getting more and more confident and more and more comfortable, and it’s fun to see that kind of player grow as they get more comfortable.”
Perhaps the most important save of Saturday’s match came two minutes into the second half when University senior Whitney Freeman turned and fired from the top of the box. Conkling made a diving stop on a low shot that was headed for the right corner of the net.
With a young Pendleton Heights team dealing with several injuries early in the season, the steady play of Conkling is a welcome addition.
The Arabians lost last season’s leading scorer, Anna Childers, to a season-ending injury in addition to graduating several key pieces. Even with all of that adversity, Conkling knows she won’t be the only player on the team to step up for as long as the team needs.
“When people get hurt, I kind of see that as an opportunity for another person to step up,” Conkling said. “And I have faith in my team, so whoever comes in can always fill their position.”
The Arabians will host Lawrence North at 7 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.