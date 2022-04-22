PENDLETON — The search is on for a new girls basketball coach at Pendleton Heights after Chad Cook resigned following seven seasons earlier this month.
Cook, who had previous head coaching stints at Highland and Anderson, said it was a difficult decision and he cherishes the relationships he has formed during his PH tenure.
“All of these girls that have come through, they are part of the family and I’m going to miss them,” Cook said. “It’s definitely going to be tough to walk away from them. I enjoyed all of my time amongst this family that we’ve made. We made being a family a top priority and always working together.”
Pendleton Heights athletic director Chad Smith said the position has garnered widespread interest and a large field of interested applicants. He said the school will take its time to ensure making the right decision but hopes to have a selection made in time for the South Madison Community School Corporation board meeting May 7.
“I don’t have a timeline necessarily ,” Smith said. “I always look at Pendleton Heights as a unique place with the community support we have, and it’s always important to find somebody who will not only fit our school and our student athletes but in our community as well.”
During his time at PH, Cook led the Arabians to a 102-67 record including two Madison County and three Hoosier Heritage Conference championships. He was named HHC Coach of the Year three times.
“He accomplished a lot, obviously,” Smith said. “A couple conference championships and coach of the year awards, he did a good job for us and we’re already looking for the future.”
The tradition of winning, fan support and a continuing influx of talent on a yearly basis make for an attractive position.
The Arabians return starters Whitney and Kaycie Warfel, key reserves Berkley Shelton and Skylar Baldwin as well as a talented junior varsity roster and incoming freshmen from a successful middle school season.
“We’ve had successful middle school programs — this year in particular — so there’s a pretty good crop of athletes coming,” Smith said. “We restructured the way our youth league functioned a couple years ago, and we’re starting to see that pay off as well.”
Cook is unsure of what comes next. He would like to coach again but is relying on his faith to lead him to the next step.
“I don’t know what’s coming forward. I’m just trusting God to show me that and lead me to that,” Cook said. “I’m thankful that my hope and my trust is in Him.”