LAPEL — It is not likely any team or player would consider themselves in mid-season form just two games into the new softball year.
But Frankton senior pitcher Adyson Coppess sure looked the part Tuesday evening.
Coppess stymied Lapel on just one hit and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort and added a run-scoring triple at the plate as the Eagles knocked off the Bulldogs 6-1.
Not only did Coppess defeat Lapel (1-1), she also beat the elements as she battled gusty winds and temperatures hovering just below 40 degrees throughout the game.
“I made sure I was staying warm in the dugout,” she said. “I was just preparing to go back out there. I think I was very confident with (my command). With the cold, it was kind of hard because my hand is freezing, but I tried.”
She seemed to get stronger throughout the game. She retired the last 12 batters and 16 of the last 17 she faced
“One-hitter, 39-degree day,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker marveled. “I thought she pitched a really good game. It was probably my fault on the one hit to be honest with you. I called an inside change-up, and the girl did a good job turning on it.”
Coppess also got things started offensively for the Eagles in the first inning.
Hitting leadoff, Coppess reached on a single to left field. Courtesy runner Amaya Collins advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on an infield grounder before scoring on another wild pitch for an early 1-0 lead.
With two out in the second, Lapel did all the damage it could muster against Coppess.
Jordan Tracy walked on a 3-2 pitch and came all the way around to tie the game when freshman Ava Everman lined a double to the fence in left-center field.
Aside from a fourth-inning walk by Laylah Gore, Everman’s hit was the final baserunner for the young Bulldogs, who feature 12 freshmen and sophomores on the varsity roster.
“It’s a battle between pitcher and hitter, and you want to be on the top end of that battle,” first-year Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “It goes back to that mental side of the game and understanding game situations.”
Frankton took the lead back for good on the strength of three straight one-out hits in the top of the third.
After Jersey Marsh doubled for the Eagles, Makena Alexander drove her home with a ringing double of her own. After Alexander moved to third on an infield single by Claire Duncan, she scored as the two pulled off a double steal. Duncan then scored when Jilly Hilderbrand’s sharply hit grounder was erred by Lapel shortstop Krystin Davis for a 4-1 lead.
The Eagles added single tallies in the fourth when Coppess drove in Alivia Swisher with a triple and in the sixth when Alexander delivered Swisher home with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.
Another good sign for Frankton (2-0) is it was flawless on defense, committing zero errors behind Coppess.
“We had to be mentally tough on a day like today because the best team doesn’t always win,” Parker said. “I told them we had to be mentally tough defensively, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Frankton’s next game will be in the first round of the Madison County tournament on April 12 at Central Indiana Conference rival Alexandria while the Bulldogs will host Yorktown on Wednesday before also going on spring break and getting a final county tune-up April 11 against Sheridan. The Bulldogs will host Liberty Christian in the first round of the county tournament.