LAPEL -- Some two hours after rival Elwood claimed a Class 2A Sectional 40 title-game spot, Frankton did its part late Wednesday night.
The 14th-ranked Eagles knocked Wapahani out 7-3, as senior Ady Coppess struck out 14 Raiders and gave up just one hit, and Jersey Marsh hit two balls out of Lapel's yard and Makena Alexander one, the latter her 19th this year.
Coppess contributed to the Eagles' first run, in the top of the third with a leadoff double. Courtesy runner Kinley LaPierre moved to third when Claire Duncan reached on an error. Duncan broke for second on a steal, and when the throw reached second, LaPierre picked off home.
Marsh began the Frankton fourth by taking Raider starter Katie Bray over the left-field fence.
The Eagles added a run in the fourth when Coppess hit one off Bray's foot and got to first, and Jilly Hilderbrand scored on the play.
Alexander, the Eagles' most dangerous hitter (.665 going into the game), showed why with a high fly ball that just cleared the fence in left starting off the fifth.
Alexander was 1-for-2 and walked three times, one of those intentionally in the sixth with runners on first and second. Frankton did not score that inning, as Lauryn Williams lined out to center on a hard-hit ball.
Like she did three innings earlier, Marsh made a ball disappear into the night, this leading off the seventh and beginning an inning in which the Eagles scored three times on five hits.
"I did extra work before this game, which I think helped a lot, which is one component of it," said Marsh, who has four homers on the year.
The Eagles got 11 hits by eight different players, two apiece by Coppess, Marsh and Alivia Swisher. And when they were on base, the Eagles made the most of it with seven steals (two each by Alexander and LaPierre).
Coppess began her night in the circle with four straight strikeouts and seven the first time through Wapahani's order.
There were a few instances in which Coppess had to dig deep.
In the fourth, two Raiders walked and another got a hit, but she got her 10th K to end the inning. She walked in a run in the sixth and in the seventh, she came back in to pitch after Paige Parker allowed a run and finished the job.
"She pitched back-to-back days, and she's going to have to go again (Thursday)," said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker of Coppess.
On the flip side to Coppess, neither she nor her teammates struck out at the plate.
"We're making (opponents) make plays," Coach Parker said. "Both nights, we've hit the ball, but we just hit them at people. Hopefully, we can find gaps (against Elwood) "
Frankton will be out to duplicate a walk-off 6-5 win over Elwood pn May 9, as well as a sectional-clinching success over the Panthers a year ago, 3-1.