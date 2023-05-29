KOKOMO — When runs become scarce during elimination baseball games, one swing of the bat can determine the outcome of a club’s season. Eastern senior Reid Keisling took advantage of a costly error and delivered a two-run shot that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 Class 2A Sectional 39 Championship victory over Madison-Grant on Monday at Highland Park.
The Argylls (17-13) revealed their crisp plate discipline once Xavier Yeagy led off the first inning with a single to center field. Madison-Grant took its only lead after Luke Gilman drew a bases-loaded walk, allowing Yeagy to score.
Eastern starting pitcher Corbin Snyder retired nine of the next 11 hitters and used his speed to put the Comets (23-7) on the scoreboard. After stealing third base, Snyder scored on a passed ball to tie the game in the third inning. The Butler commit led Eastern with three hits and totaled 11 punchouts on the mound.
“He really settled in and really gave us trouble,” M-G coach Curt Haisley said. “Going into this game, he was our biggest fear. He is the best pitcher we have seen all year. The best (velocity) and we did all we could to prepare for it, but still you got to step in the box and handle it.”
With one out in the fourth inning, Braden Mumaugh hit a sharp ground ball past the glove of the M-G third baseman, which gave Keisling a propitious opportunity. Down in a 1-2 count, Keisling barreled a fastball over the center-field fence and out of CFD Investments Stadium to give the Comets a 3-1 lead.
“All game I was ready for that fastball, trying to get after it,” Keisling said. “1-1 curveball in the dirt, swing and a miss on it so I had to refocus. Just look for that fastball and drive it to pick up that run.”
“Baseball is a game of inches, and that pitch was basically a ball,” Haisley said. “A high fastball almost outside and Kiesling just put a good swing on it and put it over the fence.”
Snyder struck out the side in the fourth inning as the momentum seemed to completely shift in Eastern’s favor. Eastern coach Erik Hisner mentioned people tend to notice Snyder’s ability to shut down lineups as the Comets’ ace or regularly deliver hits in the No. 3 spot but may not recognize how far Synder has come mentally to perform in a championship game.
“First inning I felt a little quick, which made me pull off on my left shoulder,” Snyder said. “So I focused on keeping my shoulders closed and going down the mound on a straight path. After that, I dialed in the offspeed, and that’s what got me through the game.”
The Argylls cut the deficit to one run after Xavier Yeagy drove in Jase Howell from third base on a groundout in the fifth inning. Yeagy and Howell led the Argylls with two hits. M-G starting pitcher Maddox Beckley pitched a complete game and struck out a dozen hitters while allowing just one earned run.
“I was super proud of him,” Haisley said. “He did everything he could. The way that he battled for us all year. Just a real change and maturation process from last year to the way he was able to compete in the games and keep runners off the bases, and I could not have asked for anything more out of him today.”
Once Snyder maxed out his pitch count with one out in the seventh inning, Hisner turned to senior Cayden Calloway in a save situation. The Grace commit struck out the first batter he faced, then retrieved a comebacker and delivered the ball to Mumaugh at first base before launching his glove to the sky.
“Heck of a job,” Hisner said. “Heck of a competitor. Nobody else we want in that situation other than (Cayden). He came up in a big spot with their best hitter at the plate, so for him to come into a spot like that and do what he did is pretty incredible.”
An emotional Haisley explained how fast time flies for a high school athlete once the Argylls’ season had officially concluded.
“You come in and you’re a freshman and you think you’ve got all this time,” he said. “Then you are a sophomore, then an upperclassman and you blink and it’s over. We were taking it in (while) watching Eastern take their pictures there. Guys, that’s got to burn an image in the back of your mind when those winter workouts start. You have got to understand that this is what we are here for. When we are grinding and it’s freezing outside, this is what we are doing this for.”