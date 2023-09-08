PENDLETON — It was a tale of two halves Friday night, particularly in the turnover department, as Pendleton Heights welcomed Greenfield-Central to John Broughton Field in an early season battle of unbeatens.
While the Arabians controlled that aspect of the game early, it was the late mistakes that made the ultimate difference.
After dominating the turnover battle in the first half, two special teams miscues after intermission cost Pendleton Heights its first loss of the season, 43-38 to Class 4A No. 6 Greenfield-Central.
Pendleton Heights (3-1, 1-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference) led for the majority of the night but could not complete the win.
“There’s a bunch of boys hurting in the locker room right now. They played awfully hard,” PH coach Jed Richman said. “But you have to give Greenfield credit. They’re an awfully good team. They are big and physical.”
In a battle between the high-powered Cougars offense, which entered the night averaging 49 points, and the stingy Arabians defense, which had not allowed a point through three games, both sides were successful at times.
In the first half, the Arabians recorded four turnovers and converted all into points, but a pair of onside kick recoveries by the Cougars after halftime led to touchdowns — including the game winner in the fourth quarter.
After Keaton Jones scored to open the third quarter for Pendleton Heights, the Cougars answered with 27 straight points.
An onside kick recovery by the Cougars ignited the second-half comeback after quarterback Dallas Freeman scored his second 1-yard touchdown run. Freeman converted the turnover into a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kirk Knecht with 2:47 left, pulling the Cougars within 31-29.
The Arabians then turned the ball over on downs after three straight Isaac Wilson passes were dropped by his receivers.
“Isaac Wilson was a warrior,” Richman said. “Everything goes through him, and he did an excellent job. I thought Colton (Frank) made some excellent plays as well. They both did the job managing and distributing.”
Cooper Hinton gave the Cougars their first lead since 8-7 with a 4-yard run to make it 35-31 with 10 minutes left in the game.
Then a squib kick by G-C struck a PH player and was recovered by the Cougars. Jacob Hinton scored eight plays later from 12 yards out for a 43-31 Cougars lead.
“They were aiming for him, and they smoked him with it,” Richman said. “You have to give them credit. We get them off the field when they scored, but then they get the ball back. Their best defense was their offense.”
The Arabians scored with 4:47 left when Wilson — after completing a 32-yard pass to Caden Sims on a third-and-15 — scored from a yard out.
But the Cougars ran out the clock on offense after recovering the PH onside kick attempt.
“The thing that I saw that was different (tonight) was that we did not tackle legs like we have been, all night,” Richman said. “I’m not criticizing the defense because we didn’t finish blocks like we did last week, either, and that’s because (Greenfield) is really good.”
The early G-C mistakes led to a 24-16 PH halftime advantage.
Wilson scored from 5 yards out with 5:10 left in the first quarter after the offense was set up by a Nate Souders recovery of a muffed punt.
One interception by Clint Miller was converted into a Frank to Sims touchdown pass, and another from Rylan Keesling translated into a 33-yard Dom Apo field goal.
In between, an Eli Arthur fumble recovery resulted in a Frank to Nate DeRolf touchdown pass for a 21-8 lead.
G-C (4-0, 2-0) got on the scoreboard first on a 1-yard Freeman run on its opening drive and capped the first-half scoring when Freeman found Lane Wadle wide open in the end zone with 3.1 seconds left to trim the PH halftime lead to 24-16.
The Arabians will take on their next HHC obstacle next Friday on the road when they visit perennial conference powerhouse New Palestine.