LAPEL — After capturing its first Madison County title in 15 years, the Lapel girls basketball team gave itself very little time to celebrate the moment as it welcomed unbeaten and Class 2A second-ranked Blackford to town Tuesday evening.
Much of what the Bulldogs have learned during a difficult early season schedule — including last week’s tournament — paid dividends against the Bruins, particularly late in the game.
Deannaya Haseman scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter from the free throw line and the 3-point line as Lapel won its fourth straight with a 43-37 decision over Blackford.
Blackford dropped to 16-1 after a loss that denied the Bruins a chance to match last year’s 17 total wins as a program record.
Lapel has won 11 of its last 13 games against a schedule of opponents which, entering Tuesday, had a combined record of 175-103, compared to the 121-145 record of Blackford’s foes.
That tough schedule was by design.
“One of the things we wrote down (before the season) was to challenge ourselves,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “We lost games last year by being stupid, not because we were challenged. We don’t care what our record is. We’ve got to challenge ourselves.”
Maddy Poynter scored the first five points of the contest as the Bulldogs raced out to an 8-0 lead and held a 12-2 advantage after the first quarter following a rebound basket by Laniah Wills.
The first quarter was not without its own unique drama. After Wills was whistled for a technical foul for clapping, the same official asked the Lapel administration to boot the Bulldogs’ student section out of the gym for voicing its displeasure.
“It was odd,” Newby said. “I’ve never seen that.”
The students were allowed to return in the third quarter.
The Bruins trimmed the lead to 12-9 on a steal and layup by Olivia Waters, but Haseman answered by hitting 2-of-3 free throws and a 3-point basket to help Lapel to the locker room with a 19-14 lead.
The Bruins pulled even after three quarters when they closed the third period on an 8-4 run to make the score 27-27.
Haseman drilled a 3-pointer to open the fourth, but it was answered by Blackford’s Chloe Wicker. But Haseman made another long-range shot — one that rolled around the rim multiple times before falling — on the following trip down court to push Lapel into the lead for good at 33-30.
Haseman welcomes the opportunity to make big shots in big moments, something she is making it a habit of doing of late.
“I love those moments, and I love being the person who gets us going,” she said. “I came back and knocked that (second) one down, and that made us confident that we had this game.”
Two Wills baskets were sandwiched around a score from Blackford’s Brianna Stroble for a 37-32 lead.
Senior point guard Kerith Renihan then denied the Bruins a chance to pull closer as she picked the pocket of Blackford’s Olivia Leas. Although Lapel did not score on that possession, it milked over a minute off the dying clock. With Haseman going 4-for-4 and Poynter 2-for-3 at the foul line down the stretch, the Bulldogs finished off the Bruins at the charity stripe.
“It boosts our confidence having a tougher schedule. It helps not playing easier teams throughout. That doesn’t do us any good,” Haseman said. “Playing these tougher teams will help us in the long run.”
“I thought they did a great job again,” Newby said. “We’ve got to turn back into Cinderella again. We need our carriage back and get shots falling again. I was proud of them.”
Wills finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Poynter added 11 points and six rebounds and Renihan had three steals.
The Bulldogs will continue their current homestand Thursday when they host Shenandoah before Pendleton Heights comes to town next Tuesday for a Madison County championship game rematch.
In the junior varsity contest, Lapel overcame an early seven-point deficit and defeated Blackford 48-36. Taylor Mroz led the Bulldogs with 12 points while Sophie Goodwin added 11 points.