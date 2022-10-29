TERRE HAUTE — While none finished in medal or All-State territory -- and one struggled to complete the race due to an injury -- the common thread among the five Madison County competitors at Saturday’s IHSAA State Cross Country finals at the Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course was pride.
That was pride shared by those who led them onto the course of competition.
“It was fun rooting for our county,” Pendleton Heights coach Melissa Hagerman said. “I want my two kids to win, but I don’t mind them being right there with them, too.”
Two of Hagerman’s runners competed Saturday, with Ava Jarrell running a time of 18:58.7, powering her way to a 31st-place finish in the girls' race, while Andrew Blake — a senior running his final cross country race for PH — placed 84th with a time of 16:39.5.
It was a struggle for Blake most of the day after his 12th-place run a week ago at semistate. He came up short of the goals he strove for but gave the all-out effort his coach loves to see.
“It wasn’t where he wanted to be,” Hagerman said. “I just told him to reflect on where we started. Who thought we were going to be here back in the summer doing summer conditioning? He’s here.”
After making the semistate all four years, this was Blake’s first time qualifying for the finals.
For the sophomore Jarrell — also making her first visit to Lavern Gibson for the championship — there was much to smile about with her finish.
She continued her practice of running a smart race, not trying to run with those going out fast and finishing strong. The results completed an enjoyable first state finals experience for Jarrell.
“I loved it. It was really fun,” she said. “Just to know it’s state, but it’s really fun. I wanted to go out in my own race and not go out super-fast and have energy for later. I wanted to be in good position.”
Her finish was the best for a Pendleton Heights girl since Faith Baer placed 20th in 2016, and Blake was the first PH boys runner to reach the finals since Milan Jones in 2018.
Also making a return to the finals was Lapel for the first time since Luke Combs’ third-place finish in 2019, with junior Cameron Smith and sophomore Sophie Goodwin.
Smith finished with a time of 16:29.5 and placed 63rd in his first trip to the finals. He said the experience just adds to his motivation to have a strong spring track season and return to Terre Haute next fall.
“Next year, I’m going to be a different person. I already know it,” he said. “I’m going to train like no one this next year.”
It was a much tougher trip around the 5K course for Goodwin than for anyone Saturday. After complaining of foot pain following her 22nd-place finish last week at semistate, she was diagnosed with a stress fracture and has been in a walking boot the last week.
Despite the pain — Goodwin was noticeably limping — she finished the race in 24:43.8 in 203rd place. But, on this day, the key word for Goodwin was “finish.”
“It was a pretty good day. It just didn’t end the way I wanted it to,” she said. “I didn’t want to stop. I just wanted to make sure I finished it at state.”
Goodwin also made history as the first Lapel girl to advance to state.
Being the first is something Goodwin has in common with Liberty Christian senior Noah Price, who was the first Lions runner — boy or girl — to make it to Terre Haute, where he completed the course in 16:13.5 in 41st place.
His game plan was working. After starting well and running a relaxed race, Price was in position to close as runners reached the final uphill climb in the final mile. He moved up as high as 27th during that stretch but did not have his usual finishing kick for the final straightaway.
“It was exactly as I’d imagined it. I tried to stay as comfortable as I could,” he said. “I was in about 60th at 2K. I made my way up. That hill right before the 3K mark, I just started to blow by people. … I just couldn’t close out. I just didn’t have much at the end.”
“He ran a great race. He played it smart, went out comfortable,” Liberty Christian coach Doug Osselaer said. “He was further back, but we expected to gain in the race, and he did. … He got up to 27th with 1K to go. He was right in position, just couldn’t quite hang on at the end. He ran really well. We’re really proud of him.”
Lily Cridge of Bishop Chatard won her second straight individual girls championship with a time of 17:14.6 while Kole Mathison led a 1-2 Carmel finish — with teammate Tony Provenzano placing second — as the Greyhounds also took the boys team championship. Noblesville won the girls team championship.