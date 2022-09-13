ANDERSON — With two of the three advance positions for teams likely spoken for at Monday’s Noblesville girls golf sectional, there is the possibility three teams from Madison County could be in the mix for the third and final spot.
And if the best the county has to offer perform as well Monday as they did in a Tuesday three-way meet, it could be a very dramatic afternoon at Harbour Trees Golf Club.
While Macy Beeson of Lapel earned medalist with a 2-under par 32, it was Frankton that came out on top thanks in part to senior Chloe Wenger matching her own school record with a 37 as the Eagles finished at 172, one stroke better than the Bulldogs and just four shots in front of Pendleton Heights.
The win caps a 14-3 regular season for a Frankton girls golf program in just its fifth year of existence. After placing second to Lapel at the county tournament earlier in the season, this win over two top local programs will send the Eagles to sectional next week with renewed confidence.
“It’s great that we have that kind of competition in the county,” Eagles coach Jeff Bates said. “I think the girls really matched up well today, all the way around.”
After starting on the second hole, Wenger’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole, and the Swiss foreign exchange student hit her first five greens in regulation and seven of nine overall. Aside from a double-bogey on the par-3 eighth hole, it was a solid round for Wenger.
“It was a cool feeling that I could shoot that good,” she said. “Also, when I’m not that good on the fairway, I can get on the green and have a two-putt. On the par-3s, one shot can make such a difference.”
Frankton profited Tuesday from scores being taken from four of the six players for each team, rather than from four of five as usual. Frankton’s No. 6 player, Kylie Tomlinson, shot a personal-best 45 — one shot better than Launa Hamaker’s 46 from the No. 4 position — and that one stroke was the difference between the Eagles and the Bulldogs.
“It was fantastic. We had several personal bests today,” Bates said. “I thought Chloe played fantastic. Of course, anytime you’re going up against the state’s premier player, it gets you focused a little better.”
Senior Bella Dean and junior Hannah Cain also fired rounds of 45 to complete the Frankton scoring.
Beeson, the two-time defending state champion, overcame an early bogey on her second hole and finished strong. Starting with a birdie 3 on the par-4 sixth, she birdied three of her final five holes to overtake Wenger as medalist and head to sectional with some momentum.
After a disappointing 78 Saturday at next week’s sectional site, Beeson made an adjustment to her putting grip, and she is pleased with the results.
“I had way too many putts, more than I should,” Beeson said. “When I practice or mess around, I actually do that grip but never seriously. At first it was weird, but I definitely got used to it.”
Grace Martin chipped in to save par on her final hole to finish at 40 for the Bulldogs. She was followed by Rosemary Likens with a 49 and Chloe Sasser with a 52 to round out the Lapel scoring.
For the Arabians, it was junior Skylar Baldwin leading the way with a 41. On Baldwin’s finishing hole, the par-4 first, she drove the green and two-putted to close out her day with a birdie. A trio of Arabians — Addison Nichols, Zoe Morris and Addison Summerall — each finished at 45 to complete the PH total.
Bates concedes Hamilton Southeastern and Noblesville are the strongest teams in the sectional field and are likely to take the first two advancement spots. But, along with Fishers, the three teams he saw Tuesday could be battling to be the third to return to The Edge for regional in two weeks.
“I would love to see us do well Monday and have an opportunity to get out,” he said. “But I’d also like to see, if we don’t get out, to see a couple individuals get out. There would be nothing that would make me more excited for our program and for the girls. After seeing today, we’ve got three schools right here that are all vying for that third spot.”