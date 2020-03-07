GASTON – Cowan waited more than four decades to cut down the nets at the end of a boys basketball sectional tournament.
With the end of that drought in sight Saturday at Wes-Del, the Blackhawks (14-10) did their fans a favor and removed the drama early.
A 13-0 run to open the second quarter essentially erased Daleville’s opportunity to end its own 11-year sectional slump, and Cowan surrendered just seven points in the second half en route to a dominant 57-22 victory for its first sectional crown since 1976.
Broncos coach Tyler Stotler tipped his cap to the Blackhawks, but he also hopes to use the loss as a teaching moment for his young team.
“Cowan, they were a buzzsaw,” Stotler said. “We knew physically we’d be outmatched in a lot of ways. But, going in, we really thought we could speed them up and get them out of their game.”
Daleville (10-14) did manage to set a quicker pace than its first two sectional victories on the same court, but Cowan counter-punched with some red-hot shooting.
The Blackhawks shot 57.5 percent (23-of-40) overall and were 5-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half. The last of those attempts swished through the net from Beau Brown just before the halftime buzzer, giving Cowan a dominant 31-15 lead at intermission.
The Blackhawks finished 7-of-17 from beyond the arc and avoided some of the pitfalls the Broncos’ defense had been creating for opponents throughout the postseason.
Cowan had just 10 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 37-18. The latter was due in large part to one of the physical mismatches Stotler referenced.
Riley Duncan, the Blackhawks’ 6-foot-10 center, posted game highs with 17 points and 16 rebounds before watching the final minutes from the bench.
He was one of four Cowan players in double figures, joining Brown (12 points), Logan Byrd (12) and Jacob Thomas (11). The fifth Blackhawks starter, senior Simon Underwood, finished second on the team with six rebounds and scored three points.
“Our guys weren’t where we should have been mentally tonight,” Stotler said. “I know we have a lot of young guys and this was their first time on this stage. … I hate it for our senior, and I hate it for our community that that was the outcome. But we have to learn from it.”
That lone senior is guard Connor Fleming, a hard-nosed player whose contributions often go beyond the box score. He was 0-for-7 from the floor Saturday and did not score before checking out with 1:36 remaining to a rousing ovation.
Fleming did pull down two rebounds and make two steals. He also earned the lasting admiration of his coach.
“Like I told them in the locker room, I don’t think it’s going to settle in with Connor for a couple days,” Stotler said. “He’s like a son to me. He’s a special young man. It’s going to take a day or so to just internalize what he’s done. I hope people realize how important he is to this program. He made Daleville basketball exciting again.”
It will now fall to a new generation to build upon that foundation.
Sophomore Tim Arnold led the Broncos with eight points in the title game, and classmate Camden Leisure added seven. Both players added four rebounds, and a third sophomore – Trevion Johnson – again led the way on the glass with six boards.
But Daleville’s offense could never get unstuck against the Blackhawks.
The Broncos shot just 20.5 percent (9-of-44) overall and were just 3-of-20 from 3-point range.
It was Daleville’s first appearance in the sectional title game since winning the crown in 2009, and there’s optimism it won’t take nearly so long for the Broncos to return again.
The young core broke through the glass ceiling with two postseason victories this year and should be hungry for more in 2021.
But Stotler cautioned against taking sectional success for granted. He said his players must make a commitment in the offseason to improving themselves physically through strength and conditioning.
“That’s something I think we’ll find out in the offseason,” Stotler said of his team’s hunger to return to the title game and beyond. “There’s always a lot of guys after the fact that are hungry. I call that the honeymoon phase. We’ll see how hungry they are
“You don’t win sectionals in March. You win them in June, July and August. Coaches only get so much time with players in the offseason. They’ve gotta do a lot of things to improve on their own – physically, skill-wise. If they’re really serious about it, that’s when we’ll know.”
