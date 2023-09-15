GREENSBURG -- When a quarterback knows he can trust his receivers, it can lead to great things.
That was on full display for Lapel (2-3) in a 42-7 rout of North Decatur on Friday. Sophomore Devin Craig was 14-for-23 for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and his receivers ate up those yards in a variety of ways.
The most picture-perfect connection was one junior receiver Rylie Hudson didn’t know was coming. Hudson sprinted across the middle of the field, saw a hot ball coming for him, snagged it and kept streaking to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown.
“We work every day after practice,” Hudson said. “We work all the time. It’s just like a habit. We know where every ball is going to be. Well, except for that one play. He did that out of nowhere. I had no idea. He just threw it on a dart. It was a perfect throw, and I was just there.”
Craig also found Hudson on the first play of a drive in the second half. He stepped back in the pocket and watched Hudson streak past the North Decatur defenders, and then Craig lofted a bomb over the defense. Hudson caught it in stride and outraced one defender to the end zone for an 86-yard score.
“Me and Devin looked at each other pre-snap, because we saw that a backside safety wasn’t going to come over, and we just both knew what was going to happen,” Hudson said.
Craig’s two other TD passes came on third-and-long situations, as he showed a rare calm in converting big when the chains weren’t in his favor. In the first half, he dropped a short pass to Nick Witte on the left side. Witte juked past a couple of defenders and then angled his way to the end zone for a 47-yard score.
In the second half, looking at a third-and-9, Craig tossed it in the end zone where Brice Burress made a diving catch for a 21-yard scoring play.
“They do a great job of getting open. They know the playbook inside and out, and he finds them,” Bulldog coach Tim Miller said. “They were all on the same page tonight. Heck, one pass, I’m pretty sure Rylie Hudson didn’t even turn around for it, and it hit him right in the hands.
“Burress has grinded it out for a year in the weight room making sure he was one of the guys on the field, and he’s making plays, and I’m happy for him.”
The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage all night, giving Craig lots of time to stand in the pocket and identify his targets.
“We had a lot of guys out tonight, and guys filled in and played really well,” Miller said, mentioning Corbin Vibbert got his first start and also noting Haiden Scherer and Brayden Pruitt got extra playing time because of injuries, supporting regular starters Karson Kinsinger and Tyler Williams. “Those guys up front played really well tonight.”
The line was just as dominant on the defensive side, too.
“(North Decatur) came in here 3-1, and at the line of scrimmage, we played really well, linebackers ran to the ball, and our secondary is always really dangerous,” Miller said. “They made a lot of plays tonight.”
Andrew Evelo and Landon Brown had interceptions for the Bulldogs, Witte broke up a pass attempt on the play right before Evelo’s interception and Isaiah Young, Macen House and Matt Carpenter all made big stops in the first half to keep North Decatur from scoring a second time. And Pruitt sacked the Charger quarterback right before halftime.
Hudson rushed for one touchdown to give him three TDs for the night, and Jack Miller also rushed for a score.
Hudson finished with 156 receiving yards, and Witte had 103.