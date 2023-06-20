LAPEL -- While there are 11 people on each side of the ball in football, there’s no denying which position gets the most attention and spotlight: the quarterback. Having that pressure to deal with as an upperclassman is one thing, having to do it as a freshman who didn’t even start the season as the starter is a whole other level.
After a 1-1 start to the 2022 season, Lapel turned to Devin Craig as its new gunslinger. In his first game at the high-school level, Craig helped lead the Bulldogs to a victory over Shenandoah in which he threw for 133 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
He started every game for the rest of the season, finishing with 1,560 yards in the air to average 141.8 yards per game, 123 yards on the ground, nine passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Ultimately, Craig helped Lapel capture its first sectional title since 2018, finishing the season with a winning record. Yes, Lapel was led by an all-time great season from senior running back Tyler Dollar, however, Craig’s poise under pressure in the pocket was as big a contribution as any. And that's why Craig has been named the THB Sports Boys Breakout Athlete of the Year.