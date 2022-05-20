ELWOOD — Jaleigh Crawford will not soon forget her final regular season at-bat at Julie Johnson Field, where she has made her softball home for four years.
Crawford saw her fly ball just clear the center field fence as she led off the sixth inning Friday. That insured a Panther lead that became tenuous and enabled Elwood to hold off Eastern 5-3.
“Honestly, it’s a great feeling,” said Crawford, whose wind-aided shot was her seventh this season. “I hit it right to my grandpa, who was there with me in my last (home) game, so it was a great feeling.”
Crawford was one of three seniors who took the field for the Panthers (16-7), and she went 1-for-2 while manning the shortstop post. She reached on an outfield error in the first inning, and that produced the first run, scored by classmate Kaylee Guillemette.
Center fielder Guillemette had two singles in three at-bats, and the other senior, third baseman Morgan Scott, was 0-for-3.
“I think it’s a little emotional for them,” Elwood coach JR Reese said. “All the seniors played really well tonight. Guillemette came out of her shell tonight and slugged the ball, and Crawford’s home run didn’t surprise me, even with two strikes.”
Olivia Shannon pitched to a win for the second straight day. The junior took a perfect game into the fifth inning and got herself out of turbulence in the last two innings, and ended with 10 strikeouts.
Shannon did not see a ball hit by the Comets (18-5) leave the infield until leadoff batter Cassidy Keene reached on an error. Keene scored on a single by Baleigh Hullinger.
Eastern scored twice more in the sixth and had the tying run on second, but Shannon fanned Marly Coan to end the inning.
In the seventh, Shannon allowed a single and walk, but she got what would be the final two hitters to strike out and pop up, and that sent the seniors off on the right foot.
“We had (Alivia) Boston warmed (up) just in case the wheels fell off,” Reese said. “We got a little worried there in the sixth inning, but we had faith in her. It wasn’t pitching problems, it was fielding problems, and it was starting to get on her a bit. We saw (Eastern’s) best and we hit off their best.”
Elwood plated three in the first, off two hits and two Comet errors. Besides the first run when Crawford reached, Boston hit one to the left-field fence for a double, and that scored Makenzie Cornwell and Crawford.
The Panthers made it 4-1 in the fifth, when Cornwell drove Guillemette home with a hit to deep center. Cornwell was tagged out trying to make it a triple.
Elwood has won four in a row and has some momentum going into Wednesday’s Class 2A Sectional 40 contest against either Alexandria or host Lapel.
“I hope (we’re ready),” Reese said. “We’ve got a tournament (today) at Mount Vernon today and hopefully we can go in there and polish some edges and be ready to go Wednesday.”
The Panthers play Fort Wayne Concordia today at 10 a.m., and either MV or 1A fifth-ranked Rising Sun (18-1) in the afternoon.
Crawford and Elwood could play again at home as the Sectional 40 champion would then host regional.