PENDLETON — Pregame emotions on senior night led to a bit of a flat start for Pendleton Heights in its final girls soccer regular-season game Wednesday. Perhaps the distraction of the event left the players not quite focused on the game in front of them against a quality team from Hamilton Heights.
“We weren’t really connecting as a team very well,” senior defender Alex Creel said. “In the second half, we needed to get connected and start talking to each other and get the energy up. Once we did that, we got it going.”
And it was Creel who helped lead the charge for the Arabians who looked like a much different team in the second half after trailing 1-0 to the Huskies at intermission.
Creel assisted on the equalizer and got aggressive to score the go-ahead goal herself as the Arabians closed out the regular season for both teams with a 3-1 win over Hamilton Heights.
The Arabians improved to 8-7 while the Huskies fell to 11-5-1.
PH entered the game on a three-game losing streak and needed to gain some positive momentum heading into next week’s sectional.
There were few signs of momentum early on.
It took just 1:13 into the game for the Huskies’ biggest scoring threats to combine for the first goal. Cassidy Felger fed Ella Hickok who beat Arabians’ keeper Priscilla Barajas for the quick 1-0 advantage. It was the 21st goal of the season for Hickok and the 14th assist for Felger as the duo took advantage of a flat-footed PH defense.
“It showed that we weren’t prepared, and that’s on me,” PH coach Mark Davy said. “We’ve got to come out with energy. Energy will carry mistakes, fix mistakes and cover up mistakes.”
While the offense remained quiet the remainder of the first 40 minutes — the Arabians had five shots on goal but never seriously threatened to dent the scoreboard — the defense picked up the intensity. The Huskies had just two shots the remainder of the half and three after halftime, with Barajas saving each attempt.
It was a matter of waking up the offense in the second half for Davy and the Arabians.
“I told them in the second half that we just had to come out with confidence,” he said. “We need to be confident in the skill that we have and trust yourself and your teammates, and we did that in the second half.”
At the 27:47 mark, Creel delivered. She sent the Arabians’ corner to the far post, and freshman Lyza DeShong was there for the header to knot the game at 1-1. It was the 16th goal of the season for DeShong.
“When I was taking the corner, I was just looking for who was open,” Creel said. “Lyza always can come in and put her foot in there, and that’s what she did.”
Six minutes later, another corner opportunity came up empty but led to Creel’s biggest play of the night.
Creel’s corner rattled around in front of the goal, but without any clean shots by the Arabians. The ball was sent toward the top of the box where Creel was waiting and delivered a missile from 20 yards out that found the net and put PH on top for good.
“When I saw the ball coming to me, I started to think ‘This is my opportunity,’” Creel said. “In my head, I was thinking to land on my kicking foot, so it wouldn’t go over the goal, and I looked, and it went in.”
It was a big moment for Creel and the Arabians.
“It was huge because from the first half, I was thinking a little negative and didn’t think we could come back,” Creel said. “Then we did, and I had a big role in it. I was proud of myself.”
Maddie Heineman, celebrating both her senior night as well as her 18th birthday, put home a deflection with just over five minutes remaining, sealing the win for the Arabians.
The Arabians will face Anderson (0-13) in next Thursday’s second semifinal game at Noblesville, scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m. with the championship game slated for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.