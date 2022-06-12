PENDLETON — For Alexandria’s Carlie Remington, Sunday’s Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association North-South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup in Pendleton put a positive wrap on her competitive athletic career.
For Abby Cruser from Pendleton Heights, it provided a glimpse of what the future will hold.
Both were key contributors as the North team edged the South 31-19 for its second straight win in the series.
Cruser posted wins in her first three matches — one as a singles player and twice as part of a doubles team — before running into Tiana Sparks from Speedway in her fourth match of the day.
Cruser, who was 19-1 as the Arabians' No. 1 singles player, enjoyed the opportunity to play against some of the best players in the state, many of whom she was seeing for the first time.
“It was cool because I had never heard of it before, so when I heard I was nominated, I said ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cool,’” she said. “I got to play with other good people. … It was really fun, and I met some new people and some new friends.”
She will continue her tennis career next year at Ohio Northern as will fellow all-star Jamie Hurst of Penn. The two were paired as doubles partners Sunday by North coach Matt DeVault of Alexandria and posted a win in the third round. Cruser said the two clicked immediately, and she is hoping this is not the last time the two play as a duo.
“She’s really nice and a really good partner, and it was a really good experience because we’ll probably get to play together in college,” Cruser said. “We’re gonna tell our coach, but I think he was watching the livestream today.”
DeVault, who was named District 4 Coach of the Year earlier in the week, has had plenty of experience coaching against Cruser but was happy to have her on his side for a change.
“Abby had a great career, and when you’re opposing her and when you do something like this, it’s fun to see what she’s like one on one,” he said. “She seems like an amazingly sweet girl, and it was fun to get to talk her today. She played really well, which didn’t surprise me.”
Cruser defeated Katie Wiley (Evansville Reitz) 6-2 before pairing up with Hannah Gerner (Crown Point) for a 6-2 win over Tiffany Fu (Columbus North) and Lauren Robinson (North Central).
Remington — a four-year letter winner in both volleyball and tennis — will focus on studying psychology next year at Ball State. She and Hurst opened their day with a 6-3 doubles win over Robinson and Emma Kessinger of Plainfield.
“It’s of course hard to adapt to what they’re used to,” Remington said. “But they made me feel comfortable, and I’m sure they felt comfortable.”
Remington and her No. 1 doubles partner, Taylor Stinefield, were 19-3 this season for the Tigers. With Stinefield looking on — and taking plenty of photos — Remington had little time to master communication with a new partner.
She did that twice, later teaming with Gerner for a 10-7 win in the final round of matches.
“It was great to have Taylor here,” she said. “But it was great to see how other players from other schools played.”
DeVault was glad to see Remington — who had to overcome a knee injury suffered in the fall of 2020 — get the recognition and the opportunity afforded by this event.
“I’ve said this before. Carlie is not only one of the top athletes at our school but in the area,” he said. “Sometimes she gets forgotten about because there’s a better one in a sport or something. But for her to get honored today, that’s really special.”