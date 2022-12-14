DALEVILLE — The Daleville wrestling team celebrated its seniors as well as Shenandoah’s on Wednesday evening. After the seniors were announced and cheered for, it was wrestling time.
The Broncos defeated the Raiders 36-30. Senior Dawson Brooks started the night off for his team. He defeated Shenandoah’s senior Sam Hinshaw 13-5. Brooks was excited to perform in front of his community.
“It feels awesome because I was really excited with the energy in here,” he said. “This was some of the best we’ve had all year with our fans and our team. I was really glad that I got to come out and get the first win for our team.”
After his victory, the Broncos led 12-6. But after Shenandoah freshman Achilles Morrison won his match 5-4, the Raiders tied up the meet 12-12.
With the three forfeits from Shenandoah, Daleville regained the lead 36-12. But the Raiders did not give up. Senior Mayson Lewis and freshman Rosco Redding pulled their squad within six points.
Raiders head coach Jason Barbosa talked about how those two matches were big for his team.
“It’s good for the individual,” he said. “I mean, it’s a morale booster for all of us.”
But by the final match, Daleville put enough points between it and the visiting Raiders. Before the night conceded, Broncos head coach Dalton Baysinger let senior team manager Brayden Walston go on the mat to face sophomore Franklin Gormely.
The crowd was at its loudest when the two started, and when Walston was able to take down his opponent, everyone was on their feet
“It feels good,” Walston said.
After his 50th career win, Coach Baysinger spoke about the impact his seniors have had on his team this season.
“Seniors are important every year,” he said. “I put so much pressure on myself for this night because they just deserve so much honor, and this event is so special.”
One thing that was constant throughout the meet was the atmosphere. Coach Baysinger knew how much this meant to his team.
“I can’t thank the community enough,” he said. “I mean, they’ve welcomed me in, and they’ve welcomed all our kids here. They’ve really celebrated wrestling unlike it’s ever been celebrated here before. I’m just beyond grateful, and I’m truly lucky.”