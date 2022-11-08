DALEVILLE — Kimber Abshear scored 16 points, including eight points in the fourth quarter, as Monroe Central escaped victorious 29-25 on Tuesday against the Daleville Broncos in the Mid-Eastern Conference opener.
Early in the battle, Abshear earned an and-1 layup to get the Golden Bears on the board. The sophomore matched the Broncos in scoring by herself with eight first-half points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor.
“She gives us an outlet,” Monroe Central coach Brock Morrison said. “6-foot-3 sophomore that is long, gives us somebody that we can throw it to against pressure and that we are confident that if we shoot it, will get the rebound.”
Daleville freshman Addison Gothrup scored all eight first-half points for the Broncos (1-2) as the rest of the team struggled to make baskets.
“We just tried to be close enough to control, tried to be an arm's length away and make her score with a hand in her face,” Morrison said. “We tried not to lose her in the half-court, and I think Sydney locked her down towards the end and made her take tough shots.”
In the third quarter, Daleville sophomore Trishell Johnson made her first shot on a 25-foot 3-pointer from the court line designed for volleyball. The Broncos raced back on an 8-0 run to tie the game as Gothrup connected on her third 3-pointer of the game.
Daleville took a 23-19 lead and increased the scoring run to 15-3 after Johnson banked in a fadeaway 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter.
The fourth-year coach at MC told the team in the huddle it would not win without securing defensive stops.
Then the 6-foot-3 sophomore at Monroe Central (1-1) took over in crunch time. Abshear scored six points on three consecutive possessions for the Golden Eagles to take a 25-23 lead.
“It was more of my drive to get my team the win,” Abshear said. “1-0 in conference, we are coming back from a hard loss on Saturday. So I think we just needed that to rebuild for the season.”
With just over three minutes left in regulation, Gothrup stole the ball and finished a contested left-handed layup to even the game at 25-25. The freshman led the Broncos in scoring with 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
Abshear regained the lead for MC with a layup on the next possession. At the line with 8.5 seconds left, she missed the 1-and-1 free throw, but sophomore Sydney Patterson picked up the loose ball and scored a game-sealing putback layup to clinch the first victory of the campaign.
“I am just really happy with the way we bounced back after Saturday night,” Morrison said. “We cut our turnovers in half tonight, I thought we got a lot of open looks. We just have to do a better job at finishing.”
Morrison said the Golden Eagles have the pieces for a chance to win the county tournament, conference title and to compete for a sectional championship.