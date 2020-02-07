SHARPSVILLE – It wasn’t the ideal start for the Lady Broncos. The team had racked up six fouls, all from their starting five and three coming from sophomore Audrey Voss.
However, a lift from the bench and a lights-out performance from junior Heather Paulter powered Daleville past Cowan, 57-32, advancing the Lady Broncos to the sectional championship on Saturday.
“I’ve been waiting on that Broncos performance all year long and this is a good time to do it,” head coach Ashley Fouch said. “My girls were incredibly poised. Cowan knows us, we know Cowan well and I told them that we’re not playing Cowan. We’re playing the game of basketball. They did incredibly well and did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
The familiarity between the Broncos and Blackhawks goes as far back as last season, when Cowan defeated the Lady Broncos in the sectional championship at the buzzer, leaving Daleville players with a sour taste in their mouths.
Friday’s matchup saw the Lady Broncos take charge from start to finish, thanks to a boost from the bench. While their numbers may have not showed on the score sheet, the bench played a huge supporting role after Voss took a seat in the third quarter, due to fouls, and junior Malia Walker would foul out in the fourth.
Daleville’s lead never dipped below 10 from halftime to finish.
“A couple of my starters got into foul trouble and Elli (Hochstetler) and Lyra (Kendell) just carried us,” Fouch said. “It’s nice to be able to rely on two girls to come out and just do their jobs well. They know their roles so well, especially those two, and it really helps us.”
In addition to the bench, Paulter was lights out for Daleville throughout the entire game. The junior finished with 20 points, a block. She scored eight points in the third quarter alone. Fouch said this is the type of basketball Paulter lives for.
“She is zoned in right now,” Fouch said. “She loves sectional time. We’ve been talking all week long about taking over and doing what you’re supposed to be doing, but maxing that. Tonight, she didn’t stop. The girl is the Energizer bunny. This is the exact performance I wanted out of her tonight.”
After a shaky first quarter, the Lady Broncos found themselves up 13-7. The next eight minutes saw Daleville turn up the heat as they would outscore Cowan, 12-3, shooting 40 percent from deep and picking up 16 total boards by halftime.
That momentum didn’t stop heading into the third as the Lady Broncos would open the quarter on an 8-0 run and again limit the Blackhawks to less than 10 points. Voss returned to pick up a block in three points before picking up her fourth foul.
The final frame saw a standout performance from senior Ashlyn Craig, who picked up eight points in the quarter to finish with 16 points.
Friday’s finish is something Daleville has been thinking about all year, according to Fouch. With vengeance being served Friday, the road to redemption leads to a Saturday matchup against host Tri-Central.
As Daleville nears another opportunity for its first sectional title, Fouch said her team would need to bring the same energy it did against the Blackhawks.
“We knew the war was coming and we had been talking about it all year,” Fouch said. “It feels good to come out on the other side, but at the same time, we’ve got one more to go. The biggest thing is making sure we come out with high energy just like we did, especially from my bench.”
