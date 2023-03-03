Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1056 PM EST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Indianapolis, Muncie, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Plainfield, Greenfield, New Castle, Beech Grove, Speedway, Elwood, Alexandria, Winchester, Southport, Westfield, Avon and Yorktown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&