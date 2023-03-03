SHARPSVILLE -- A trio of Broncos scored at least 20 points to lead the Daleville boys basketball team to the IHSAA Class A Sectional 55 championship game with a 74-70 win Friday night over tournament host Tri-Central.
Both teams caught fire from deep to open the game, as Tri-Central junior Stetson Newcom and Daleville senior Dylan Scott traded 3-pointers early in the first quarter. Meryck Adams made a trifecta of shots from deep to keep the Broncos (11-11) within striking distance.
On the first play of the second quarter, Scott secured a rebound and finished coast-to-coast at the rim to tie the game at 21-21. After Tri-Central senior Daetyn Horn connected on a 3-pointer, Adams ignited a rally with his own shot from beyond the arc. He scored 17 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting from deep to bring the Broncos within one point.
“Anytime Meryck shoots on rhythm, it’s probably going down,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “That is what he does. Offensively, he has become more versatile this year.”
Newcom hit a deep 3-pointer in front of the volleyball line to give the Trojans (7-18) a 40-36 lead at halftime. Fouch said the message to the Broncos at halftime was to tighten down on defense and keep shooting lights out.
Scott went berserk in the second half and outscored the Trojans by himself with 13 points and four steals in the third quarter. The senior captain led the Broncos with 28 points in the semifinal victory.
Scott ended the third quarter with a self-imposed 8-0 scoring run to retake the lead for the Broncos. Daleville outscored Tri-Central 18-8 in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 54-48 lead.
“Tonight was just a shootout,” Fouch said. “We knew that offensively, we were going to have to step up. Tri-Central has shooters, too, and proved that tonight as well.”
Daleville senior Carson Buck made a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to double digits. But Newcom hit consecutive corner threes and scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter to keep the host Trojans' playoff hopes alive. Inside of the final three minutes, Newcom attacked the rim and finished three consecutive layups, each time cutting the deficit to a single possession.
Similar to the opening quarter, both teams traded baskets, but Daleville made 10 of its last 12 shots from the charity stripe. Buck finished the game with 20 points, including a pair of clutch free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.
“At the end of the night, we shot the ball well, as did Tri-Central, but we came out on top,” Fouch said.
In her first year as coach for both the boys and girls basketball teams, Fouch believes lockdown defense will be the determining factor in the championship game. Daleville aims to earn the fourth sectional title in program history and will battle Liberty Christian at Tri-Central on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.