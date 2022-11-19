DALEVILLE – After three consecutive trying seasons, the Class A Daleville Broncos finally broke through in 2021-22 to post their first winning campaign since 2017-18 and second in 13 years.
With first-year coach Ashley Fouch in charge, the Broncos jumped out to a 5-1 start last season, which marked the team’s best dating back to 2008-09 when it opened 4-2.
The ability to turn its blazing beginning into a 7-3 mark through mid-January and 14-10 overall record showed substantial progress, and with two of the program’s top scorers projected to return this season, it could equate to even more in 2022-23.
The second-best scoring threat for the Broncos last year, 6-foot-3 junior Meryck Adams, in addition to 6-2 senior Dylan Scott, will be relied upon to anchor a probable roster that showcases five seniors, seven juniors and two sophomores.
Adams averaged 13.3 points as a sophomore, building from his 6 points per game freshman debut. His 318 points scored in 24 contests equated into an efficient 42% shooting from the field and a steady 65 3-pointers made at 37%. With 125 rebounds on the season, Adams averaged 5.2 per game.
Scott provided 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds with 2.1 assists per game that will ease the losses of former seniors Trevion Johnson (16.8 points per game) and Camden Leisure (11.8 points per game) to graduation.
Other projected contributors this season include junior Ethan Colvin, who logged varsity time and averaged 3.1 points in nearly a dozen appearances.
Seniors Dylan Romine, Carson Buck, Zion Bricker and Joel Reyes highlight the Broncos’ group of upperclassmen leaders.
Juniors Trevor Swingley, Caleb Shepler, Koleman Newsome (1.8 points, 2.6 rebounds per game), Riley Jackson and Logan Leech could provide Fouch with rotational depth. Sophomores Noah Colvin and Adrian Smith could also be in play for minutes.
The Broncos commence the 2022-23 season on the road for three straight contests. Their first two games are at Mid-Eastern Conference foes Shenandoah on Nov. 23 and Monroe Central on Dec. 2.
Daleville travels to Elwood on Dec. 3 before hosting Blackford for its home opener on Dec. 6.
The Broncos haven’t won a sectional since going back-to-back in 2008-09, which ended a 23-year drought. Last season, the Broncos fell short of ending the streak, losing to Liberty Christian, 85-50, in the Sectional 55 title game.