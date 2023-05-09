DALEVILLE — Until Tuesday morning, Daleville softball coach Jeremy Pattengale thought the Broncos’ matchup with Anderson was a varsity contest.
The Indians team that showed up, however, included a healthy dose of junior varsity players after a good chunk of the varsity roster was unable to play for a variety of reasons, and the Broncos rolled to a 28-6 victory.
“I’d probably canceled the game if I knew that because it doesn’t make us any better to play,” Pattengale said of facing the limited Anderson roster.
Anderson junior varsity coach Mariah Miller said injuries have hampered the program and pitching has been particularly thin.
“Between both teams (varsity and JV), I think we have two pitchers just because we have three pitchers dealing with injuries. Two of them are in boots and can’t play at all, and one of them is dealing with a tendinitis issue in the elbow, so we just don’t have a lot of pitching depth, so we have to roll with what we have,” Miller said. “We would’ve liked to change pitchers and give them something new to look at, but we just don’t have that option.”
Senior Lily Grimes, who pitched two innings for the varsity against Hamilton Southeastern on May 8, pitched all four innings for Anderson (3-10-1).
Despite the Indians getting on the board first in the top of the first inning, Daleville (6-6) came out of the gate firing, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the inning before topping that total with 13 in the second.
Freshman Kyra Osborne started in the circle for the Broncos and continued a trait on the mound Pattengale has seen all season.
“It’s been really tough (in the) first inning for her,” he said. “She will struggle in the first inning. That’s normal for her for some reason, but then she settles in.”
After throwing consecutive passed balls in the first inning that helped the Indians score, Osborne struck out three straight batters in the second inning to right the ship. She pitched four innings, finishing with eight strikeouts and allowing only one earned run.
“I just focus into our catcher, and I just don’t pay attention to everything else,” Osborne said.
Daleville subbed in sophomore Emily Simmons in the fifth. It was her first pitching appearance since the 2021-22 season which ended in surgery. Simmons struck out two of the three batters she faced while giving up one earned run.
“She was our workhorse last year, but she had surgery, so that was her first inning back,” Pattengale said. “I wouldn’t expect that I’m going to throw her much before the end of the season, but she’s not going to get much. With the six players we have coming up next year, we are looking to make a run in sectionals, so we’re going to take it easy.”
Daleville notched 12 hits and 18 RBI, with junior Cali Pattengale leading the way with four hits and seven RBI. Simmons was close behind with three hits and four RBI.
Following their white-hot first two innings, the Broncos cooled down, only scoring four runs in the final two innings while Anderson also scored four.
Freshman La’Rayna Elliot-Dabney was a bright spot for the Indians with three hits and one RBI. The rest of the team had two hits and two RBI combined.
“Games like this, to me, I look for mental toughness,” Miller said. “I think we had a couple long innings, and those can really wear and tear on you as a player, and they came back. They scored almost every inning. They got hits when we had runners in scoring position, and they battle through those long innings that, like I said, can really get you down, and they stayed tough and scored some runs.”
Both coaches cited errors for their sides as a point of improvement, but it was more costly for the Indians.
“We had some silly errors. We looked like a circus act out there at times just throwing the ball around, but overall they hit the ball hard, and we had just some errors. I don’t know that it really would’ve affected the score too much because of how well they hit,” Miller said.
Coach Pattengale focused more on errors for Daleville, as it has been a helping hand in a few of the Broncos’ losses.
“That’s been our killer,” he said. “We lost (Monday) to Tri because of errors. We lost 19-10 to Wes-Del because of seven errors. You take those seven errors away, it’s a 10-7 ballgame. It’s what happens when we’re plugging in girls that aren’t travel ball players that are coming out here to represent their team and really just coming out so we have a team. So they’re giving it all they got, and they’re doing the best they can, and we just try to keep their spirits up. If we beat them down, pick them up and they’re doing fine. They’ll be fine.”
Anderson plays Lapel on the road Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Daleville hosts Winchester on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“I told (the team) that they need to forget about this game,” Coach Pattengale said. “We’ll see better pitching tomorrow. ... We play Winchester tomorrow. They should be a little bit more well-rounded in the team. ... I expect they’re going to come out and give me the best they got tomorrow. So I think they’ll be fine. We’ll be patient, and we’ll just keep plugging away, and we’re heading in the right direction.”