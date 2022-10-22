MICHIGANTOWN — Always swing away no matter what.
The Daleville volleyball team advanced to the Regional 14 championship game following a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 sweep Saturday afternoon over the Cambridge City Lincoln Golden Eagles.
The Broncos got into an early deficit and trailed 9-5 in the first set as the Golden Eagles set up outside hitter Mia Cupp to strike three kills into the court. Daleville rallied back to even the score at 11-11 with a signature kill from senior Amarah McPhaul.
With the back-and-forth opening set tied at 23-23, Daleville coach Valorie Wells called for a timeout. The message Wells delivered to the team was to keep playing its own game and wear the Golden Eagles out.
After the timeout, an illegal push against Lincoln gave Daleville match point, which intensified both sides of the crowd. In need of a score, Daleville set up McPhaul for a set-ending kill to narrowly emerge victorious. The Ohio Wesleyan commit led the Broncos with five kills and two blocks in the victory.
“I feel like the more kills that I have been getting pushes her (McPhaul) to get more kills, and we try to see how we can compete together,” sophomore Tishell Johnson said.
In the second set, Johnson commanded the offensive attack with the Broncos' second unit. Lincoln seniors Mallory Burns and Kelsey Stevens struck four consecutive kills to give the Golden Eagles a 10-9 lead.
Daleville never surrendered the lead again after Johnson rose up to deny the Golden Eagles at the net to even the set up at 10-10. The sophomore later delivered a spike through the floor on match point to give the Broncos a 25-16 win.
Wells acknowledged the chemistry McPhaul and Johnson have built with the back row and setter helps the team succeed. The duo combined for 25 kills and 11 blocks in the regional opener.
“Their pure confidence to go up no matter what and really trusting their setter and our back row,” Wells said. “Anytime they hear a shot, they will hit it and trust our back row to tell them where to hit it.”
When the moment arrived, one of the youngest, yet tallest, Broncos delivered for the team. Johnson shined bright in the third set, leading the Broncos with four kills, including an emphatic spike for match point to send the Broncos to the regional final.
“I’ve been ready for it. When the moment came, I just thought that was it, like I needed to put the ball down and needed to finish the game for us,” Johnson said.
Johnson said her role in the second unit has developed her passing skills as a middle hitter. She credited the senior class for encouraging her to be the best she can be.
“The support of the senior leaders is really encouraging because they make you feel like you are meant to be there,” Johnson said.
Wells explained the seniors playing together forever and wanting the championship is what makes the team come together when it counts. She said the Broncos will keep having fun, do the best the team can and be ready to compete not just for the team but for the Daleville community.
“The fans have been supportive throughout my whole coaching career,” Wells said. “They believe in what we believe in, and that’s important for the community to believe in us as well so they can come together and support.”
Daleville will compete against Southwood, which defeated Faith Christian 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 in the second semifinal, for the Clinton Central regional championship at 6 p.m.