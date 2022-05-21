DALEVILLE -- A collision involving Daleville's prized freshman set the tone for an ugly doubleheader Saturday as Union City swept the Broncos softball team, winning 11-0 in Game 1 before the second game was halted after three innings with the Broncos trailing 12-1.
In the second inning of Game 1, Union City had a runner on third with two outs. Freshman catcher Valyn Pattengale tried to catch a pop-up in front of the plate, bobbled it and collided with the runner coming in from third. Both players appeared to be shaken up, and the game was paused. It was 2-0 UC at this point, but Pattengale's injury may have done in a young Daleville team early.
The team was outscored 21-1 over the next six innings.
Daleville has already been riddled with injuries throughout the season, but Pattengale going down was huge. She managed to stay in the game but appeared to be a shell of herself the rest of the day.
The first game ended after five innings as Union City scored eight runs in the final two innings to win 11-0. Union City pitchers gave up only one hit and two walks in five innings of work.
The second game got out of hand in a hurry as UC took a 4-1 lead after the first inning. The Broncos continued to struggle fielding the ball, and they gave up eight more runs to end up losing 12-1.
Daleville coach Jeremy Pattengale elected to forfeit. He declined comment after the game, but later on social media, he expressed concern over the behavior of parents at the game.
The Broncos host their own sectional coming up Monday at 6:30 p.m. against Southern Wells.