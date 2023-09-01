LAPEL — Staring down its worst start in over a decade, the Lapel football team put together practices this week coach Tim Miller characterized as the best he had seen in quite some time.
The same could be said about what he saw during Friday’s home game against Shenandoah.
Devin Craig threw three touchdown passes and ran for another and Rylie Hudson scored three times himself as Lapel rolled to a 42-8 rout of the Raiders for their first win of the season.
Lapel (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start since 2012 — Miller’s first season with the Bulldogs — while Shenandoah (1-2) dropped its second straight on the road.
After a tough-to-swallow overtime loss last week to arch-rival Frankton, Lapel wasted little time taking control this week.
“The first couple weeks, I thought we played without a purpose. I mean, we played football, but we weren’t exactly trying to dominate like we expect to,” Miller said. “This week, on both sides of the ball and on special teams, you could tell there was a different air about the team tonight.”
It was Hudson who — in under a minute — gave Lapel all the scoring it needed.
He capped a seven-play opening drive on a 7-yard touchdown catch from Craig for a 7-0 lead.
Fifty-two seconds later, on Shenandoah’s second play, Hudson picked off Raiders quarterback Ethan Loy, took it back 30 yards to paydirt and the Bulldogs had a quick 14-0 lead.
In addition to scoring points of its own, the Lapel defense was stifling against the Raiders offense. They forced punts on Shenandoah’s first six possessions and forced a turnover on the seventh. Star Raiders running back Evan Fries gained over 350 yards in the first two weeks but was held to 24 yards on 10 carries at halftime.
All told, Shenandoah netted just 32 yards in total offense in the first 24 minutes as linemen J.J. Baxter, Matthew Carpenter and Karson Kinsinger controlled the line of scrimmage.
“This line playing so well — everybody sees Rylie and (Nick) Witte and those guys catching the ball — but those guys block,” Miller said. “They take pride in blocking down the field, and it feels nice to get back in the win column tonight.”
A bright moment for the Raiders came late in the first quarter as Haygen Tomlinson sacked Craig, forcing a fumble recovered by Max Seaburn for a turnover.
But a three-and-out followed, and Witte returned a short punt 36 yards to put Lapel back in business.
Four Jack Miller runs took the Bulldogs to the goal line before Craig faked to Miller and walked in from a yard out for a 21-0 lead.
A largely absent running game returned for the Bulldogs as Coach Miller’s freshman son racked up his first high school 100-yard rushing game with 106 in the first half after totaling just 97 in the first two weeks.
“He ran the ball well, and I thought up front, we were a lot better tonight than we were in our first two games,” Coach Miller said. “We were finishing blocks and playing to the whistle.”
Lapel broke Shenandoah’s will in the second quarter.
Craig found Witte on a crossing pattern, and the 2022 all-state selection weaved 42 yards through the Shenandoah defense to the end zone for a 28-0 lead.
Lapel nearly scored again after Carpenter blocked a punt, but the Bulldogs fumbled away the opportunity.
They did capitalize in the final minute of the half after another Raiders punt.
Craig hit Witte for gains of 21 and 11 yards to get in position, and following an incomplete pass, he found Hudson along the sideline in the end zone, and the junior hauled in the throw and tapped his toe for a 35-0 lead at intermission, triggering the second-half running clock.
“We got our backs against the wall starting 0-2, so we have some stuff to prove,” Coach Miller said. “Our goal is always to be playing our best football into November, and tonight was a good stepping stone in that direction.”
Shenandoah spoiled the shutout in the third quarter as Loy found Tomlinson for a 5-yard touchdown, and Jarrett Helman — whose 68-yard run set up the score — added the 2-point conversion.
The Bulldogs capped the scoring after punting away to Shenandoah on their next possession.
Jayden Lindsey forced a fumble on the kick return, and freshman Mason Page grabbed the loose ball and scored his first career touchdown from 25 yards out.
Both teams face stern home tests against top-10 Class 1A teams next Friday as the Raiders will host No. 10 North Decatur while the Bulldogs welcome top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran to the Boneyard.