ELWOOD — A measure of a champion is the ability to excel when one’s body isn’t at 100 percent.
Lapel freshman golfer Macy Beeson fit that description Saturday at Elwood Golf Links.
Beeson fended off a bad back and shot 78, and was the medalist by seven strokes in the Madison County Tournament.
Lapel captured the team trophy for the third year in a row and the fourth time in the seven years this event has been contested.
The Bulldogs, with three freshmen and a sophomore, totaled 356 strokes among their low four players, 24 fewer than runner-up Pendleton Heights. Lapel won by 50 over PH last year at Walnut Creek.
“I knew going in we’d have some competition, but we played a little bad on the back nine but came through on the front,” Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. “We came out on top and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Beeson shot 40 on the opening nine (starting on 10), with a triple-bogey on 12 after a birdie on the preceding hole. She recovered with birdies on 1, 5 and 7, then ended with double-bogey and bogey.
“It’s not the best, but I’m in a lot of pain,” said Beeson, who excelled in elite junior play before coming to Lapel. “I tried to focus on my game, but it was hard because I’m in so much pain. I tried my best to fight through it.”
Crosley said Beeson’s back has been giving her trouble for a while.
“I felt, all right, it’s comfortable to let her play through it, but she played really well with that,” Crosley said.
Lapel senior Lauren Lutz’s 86 was good for third among the 30 golfers, and she made a birdie 2 on 16.
The balance of the Bulldogs was sophomore Chloe Renihan (92) and freshmen Grace Martin and Kerith Renihan (both 100).
“I think they could have done better, but I’m proud of them for sticking with it,” Crosley said. “The (newly-reopened south) nine is the most difficult nine we’ve played this year and they battled through it and came back on the (north) nine.”
PH senior Danielle Tinsley played with Beeson and had the second-lowest score (85), 41 on the front nine.
Also for PH, Grace Wiggins shot 95, Kaylee McKenney 96, Ryann Norris 104 and Kaitlynn Shanklin 105.
A three-way scramble for third ended with Madison-Grant shooting 420, Alexandria 421 and Frankton 422.
Frankton senior Ellie Anderson (89) and Alexandria junior Kelsey Rhoades (94) were the other All-County golfers, both placing in the top six.
M-G senior Kasey Cleaver led her team with a 96. Allie Vetor carded a 102, Allie Hostetler and Nancy Chapel both 111, and Abbie Hostetler 112.
Also for Alexandria, Gracyn Hosier shot 97, Chloe Cuneo 112, Emma Howe 118 and Jordyn Rardin 132.
Frankton’s Sydney Dillmon came in at 106, Sophia Chaplin 112, Bella Dean 115 and Lauren Benton 125.
Elwood shot 461, with senior Claudia Leavell just missing All-County with a 95. Mady Deckard had a 113, Sydney Tincher 124, Alyvia Savage 129 and Allie Johnson 134.
