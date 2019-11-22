LAPEL — The rivalry may mean much more to the fans and the players than the coaches, but for Lapel girls basketball coach Zach Newby, it means something else.
But not in terms of bragging rights. For Newby, this is an early season measuring stick as his Bulldogs hosted the Frankton Eagles on Friday night.
His squad seemed to measure up just fine.
After squandering an early double-digit lead, Lapel locked down Frankton and its hottest shooter in the second half to roll to a 60-48 win to improve to 3-1.
The Eagles dropped to 4-2 with the loss after winning two in a row.
“It’s a big win because they’re a really good team,” Newby said. “That is why it’s a big win. Everybody puts more into the Frankton-Lapel stuff than I do.”
A nearly full house turned out to see the rivals face off for the first of what could be three times this season. The two will open the Madison County tournament and could meet in the sectional as well.
Frankton scored the first four points for what turned out to be its biggest lead.
Trailing 8-6, senior Makynlee Taylor converted a three-point play to put Lapel up for the first time. It started a 17-3 run to close out a fast-paced first quarter as the Bulldogs took a 23-11 lead into the second.
But Frankton senior Addie Gardner, held scoreless in the opening frame, got going in the second. She scored Frankton’s first six points of the quarter as the Eagles chipped away before knocking down a 3-point shot to tie the game at 28-28. Her junior sister, Ava, who led all players with 16 points, hit an 18-foot jumper, and sophomore Mia Shields hit a pair of free throws for a 32-29 lead.
But, with 12 seconds left in the half, senior Anna Willis hit a 3-point shot, her only basket, to tie the game at 32-32 heading to intermission.
Ava Gardner opened the scoring with a 3 in the third before junior Lily Daniels answered for Lapel. Moments later, senior Delany Peoples hit a free-throw line jumper to give Lapel a 39-37 lead, and Frankton did not lead again.
Lapel held the Eagles to just seven points in the quarter, and a halftime adjustment helped the Bulldogs shut out Addie Gardner after she scored 11 in the second quarter.
“(We) stopped going under the screens,” Newby said. “I think part of it was the crowd noise. ... That was something we talked about at halftime. We have to scream out. We want to play in these big moments with big crowds and bands, but it’s different because you have to communicate really well.”
A big factor in keeping the Eagles at bay late was the free-throw shooting of the Bulldogs. They outscored Frankton 22-13 at the line and converted 12-of-17 in the fourth quarter.
“They probably shoot 50 at least, every single day,” Newby said. “Last year we were 58 or 60 percent as a team, and the year before that, they were in the 50s. You’re not going to win anything shooting 50 percent free throws.”
Sophomore Ashlynn Allman was unstoppable early, scoring 11 of her team-high 15 points for the Bulldogs in the first half. Taylor and Daniels each scored 12 for Lapel.
Addie Gardner finished the night with 14 points.
The Eagles return to action Saturday at Pendleton Heights while Lapel will host Alexandria the night before Thanksgiving.
The Eagles’ JV squad rolled past the Bulldogs 51-21. Their balanced scoring effort was led by sophomore Cagney Utterback and freshman Launa Hamaker with nine points each while freshman Deannaya Haseman from Lapel led all scorers with 11 points.
