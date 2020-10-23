FRANKTON — The Lapel Bulldogs have had a little payback on their mind since a three-point loss to Eastern in last season’s sectional first round meeting.
Lapel will get that chance against the Comets, once again undefeated, after taking care of business in a 46-20 win at Frankton in the first round Friday.
Lapel (8-2) will host seventh-ranked Eastern (10-0) next Friday. Eastern routed Alexandria 48-0 , setting up a game the Lapel players have been looking forward to since the Comets scored in the final seconds to end the Bulldogs’ 2019 season.
“Greentown was a game last year that we scored with about a minute left,” coach Tim Miller said. “Between the kickoff and a penalty, they were able to make that one play they needed to take the lead. I’m glad we’re getting another shot at them.”
Against Frankton (1-9), Lapel looked to establish the ground game on a rainy night and driving into the wind on its opening possession. No matter the weather, that is a good strategy when the running game involved is led by sophomore Tyler Dollar.
On the first drive, Dollar carried the ball seven times during a nine-play drive for 63 yards, including a 2-yard TD run to cap the possession and put Lapel on top at 6-0.
By halftime, Dollar had carried the ball 19 times for 136 yards, giving him over 1,500 yards for the season along with 18 rushing touchdowns.
“In the first quarter, we going against the wind, so I think we only threw one time in the first quarter, and I don’t know in nine years you could ever say that about one of my teams,” Miller said. “Once we got going the other way in the second quarter, we started to throw a little bit.”
The one pass Lapel quarterback Brennan Stow did throw in the first quarter was a 45-yard strike to Hayden Leclerc for a 14-0 lead.
But, with the wind at his back, Stow was just getting started.
After Frankton scored on a 56-yard bomb from Bubba Nunley to Luke Harrison on the first play of the second quarter, the Bulldogs owned the remainder of the period.
A six-play drive ended with an 8-yard pass from Stow to freshman Nick Witte for a 22-6 Lapel lead. It was just the fifth catch of the season for the freshman, but he, too, was just getting started.
Two minutes later, Stow found Parker Allman for a 9-yard scoring pass before it was Witte again on a 14-yard throw from Stow for a 38-6 Lapel lead with 1:02 left until halftime.
“The offensive line has been phenomenal these last two weeks. They’ve been playing really well,” Miller said. “When we’re running the ball like that, a lot of teams feel like they need to play us in man coverage and get people in the box to stop Tyler. It should open up holes in the passing game. You just gotta beat one guy, and tonight the kids were able to do it.”
Witte finished with three catches for 45 yards and the two scores.
“He’s really talented as a freshman, and we don’t really play freshmen,” Miller said. “Without the summer, he’s earned the job through the season. He blocks really well.”
After the Eagles came up empty on a fourth down try, the Bulldogs put the finishing touches on the night as Stow ran in a 2-yard touchdown with 5 seconds remaining for a 46-6 halftime lead.
With the running clock in place, Frankton got the only second half scores as Gage Rastetter and Crew Farrell scored on fourth-quarter touchdown runs.
The game was the last to be played at the current location of Otis Cress Field as Frankton will move its home field from the elementary school to a new stadium under construction at the high school next season.
