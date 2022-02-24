FRANKTON – Bella Dean confirmed the rumor without saying a word.
Before the question was even finished, the Frankton junior’s face flushed with color. It’s a slightly embarrassing memory, but Dean’s not going to hide from the truth.
“I did,” Dean said through a burst of laughter. “I picked her up and body slammed her.”
It should be noted the incident in question happened in first grade, and Dean is quick to say she doesn’t condone physical violence as a problem-solving technique.
But some transgressions simply can not go unpunished. In this instance, a classmate prematurely showed Dean’s mother a picture she was proud of drawing, and there was a price to be paid.
Her methods have changed in the past decade, but Dean’s still willing to do whatever it takes to help the Frankton girls basketball team achieve its goals.
“It’s a mindset thing,” she said after a recent shootaround. “And that’s on the back of our (warm-up) shirts. Mindset is everything.”
The Eagles have set their minds to play defense first, and it has carried them to their second Class 2A state finals appearance in the past three years.
When Frankton squares off against Forest Park at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday around 12:45 p.m., Dean won’t be in the starting lineup. But it’s almost a certainty she’ll have an impact on the game, even if she doesn’t score a single point.
“It’s the energy,” coach Stephan Hamaker said of Dean’s importance to the team. “That’s probably the quickest, easiest way to describe her. But (she’s a) defender extraordinaire. Not only does she defend them, though, she just causes problems and frustrates players. And not that she’s playing a mind game or anything like that, she can just frustrate you physically.
“I’ve been on the receiving end of some of the drills as we’re trying to go through, and she only knows one speed, and that’s all out. The player from Fairfield figured that out the hard way. But it’s the energy is the best way to describe her.”
Dean averages 5.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals as the first – and often only – player off the Eagles’ bench. But numbers do a poor job of quantifying her impact on a game.
The 5-foot-6 guard is a whirling dervish of activity on the floor. She harasses opponents on the defensive end, stepping into passing lanes and denying the ball to even much taller players.
In Frankton’s 35-34 victory against Fairfield at last week’s semistate in LaPorte, Dean had three steals, two rebounds and one deflection. But she spent most of her time on the court matching up against the Falcons’ star scorer, Brea Garber – a 6-1 junior who has committed to play at the University of Indianapolis.
Garber led her team with 16 points and gave Fairfield a 34-33 lead on an inside basket with just 1:59 remaining in the fourth quarter. But she shot just 5-of-14 from the floor and was so uncomfortable on the offensive end she immediately gave up the basketball on the Falcons’ final possession with 11.3 seconds to play.
Bailey Willard instead heaved a hopeless 3-point attempt at the basket that went out of bounds without drawing iron with .5 of a second remaining.
That’s not the way Fairfield drew things up, but it’s a prime example of the affect Dean and teammates Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb in particular have on opposing offenses.
“Hamaker says it’s our bread-and-butter, man-to-man defense,” Dean said. “We’re good at that, and as a team, our rotations are really good. We get in gaps well, which flusters the other team.”
For Dean, the assignment changes on a nightly basis.
Because she isn’t a starter, she rarely has one player assigned to defend. If all goes well, she’ll come in for a specific role at a time of Hamaker’s choosing. But if a teammate gets in foul trouble, Dean can be summoned at a moment’s notice.
She said Hamaker does a good job of breaking down each opponent’s individual skill set in scouting reports, and then Dean will be given two or three players to pay special attention to. She focuses her film study on that subset and feels comfortable with whatever she’s asked to do on game day.
She’s been working hard this season to transfer some of her boundless energy to the offensive end, and she’s certainly become a bigger threat in that regard. But defense remains her hallmark.
“I look to my teammates, if I’m not having the best offensive game, to pick me up,” Dean said. “And then when we go on defense, it’s nice to be able to pick them up also and just bring energy. And energy gets us started, and it carries over to the offensive side for everyone.”
As she’s shown since her first-grade body slam, Dean isn’t going to allow anything to stand in the way of her ambitions.
If Forest Park is going to claim its first girls basketball state championship Saturday, it will have to solve Dean first.
That might not require the same threshold for pain it once did, but it remains a challenge that goes well beyond the box score.
“That just goes to show you what kind of kid she is,” Hamaker said, “hard-nosed, tough.”
