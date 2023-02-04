HAGERSTOWN -- On Saturday evening, Shenandoah (9-14) traveled to Hagerstown High School for the Sectional 41 girls basketball championship. The only thing standing in its way of the trophy were the defending champs: Union County (16-9).
Due to the Patriots ability to outrebound the Raiders and turn those into points, the challengers fell 39-24.
“I just expressed how we can't continue to give second opportunities and make sure that it's one shot only,” Raiders coach Hayley Wilson said. “We had held them exactly where we wanted to go, and they only scored 18 in the first half. Just really express how we had to start scoring and limiting their opportunities”
The first quarter was a fair representation of how the game would go. Both contestants showed their physicality as they battled for the basketball. The first half saw six jump balls. Wilson was proud of her team for fighting on every play.
“That's all you can ask for,” the first-year coach said. “They always have 100% heart and fight for everything.”
Even though Shenandoah started to show signs of an offensive rhythm in the second half, its turnovers allowed the Patriots to add to their double-digit lead. The Raiders tried to adjust, but their defensive schemes were no match for the Patriots' offense.
The Raiders' roster featured two seniors this season. Wilson spoke highly of them after the loss.
“They've (Carly Chandler and Kayla Muterspaugh) done a fantastic job this year,” she said. "I couldn't have asked for two better seniors to lead this young team.”
But it’s not just their coach. Raiders freshman Gabrielle Patrick gave her thoughts on the two upperclassmen.
“They mean a lot to me,” Patrick said. “They are my best friends, and I'll miss them so much.”
Sophomore Aurora McKnight led Shenandoah with nine points. She was followed by sophomore Haley Hughes with six.
Even though the Raiders fell short, this is a young team. One of the seniors, Chandler, reflected on this team and what the future has in store for it.
“We have a great team that's coming up,” Chandler said. “We have a great team already.”