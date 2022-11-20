INDIANAPOLIS — Madison-Grant’s Daya Greene and Ramsey Gary from Pendleton Heights each bring a tenacious brand of defense and play that side of volleyball at a high level.
Their defensive efforts were rewarded with selection to the 2022 Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star games Sunday at Lawrence North, and both made big plays late in their matches to lift their squads to victory.
Playing in a state with so much volleyball talent makes being selected for the matches very difficult. Greene and Gary were honored to have taken part.
“I’m glad I got one more chance to step on the floor,” Greene said. “We ended in a good way, so it makes me feel better. Being picked to come try out, that was pretty exciting.”
“I’m ecstatic. I love playing with these girls, and they play at such a high level,” Gary said. “It was a really good opportunity to play and just do my thing.”
And the two liberos for their high school teams proved to be worthy selections.
Greene hit the floor first during the match comprised of the best seniors from Classes 1A and 2A, including Wapahani star — and future Ball State Cardinal — Camryn Wise. Greene recorded 12 digs and two aces during the match and served the final three points — including her second ace — for a 24-26, 25-14, 25-23 win for her North team over the South.
She was happy with the way she played and with the chance to play on the same side as Wise, whose Raiders eliminated Greene and the Argylls in the postseason the last two seasons.
“It was great. I was so excited,” Greene said. “I think I played pretty good.”
She took the serve in the third set with the North trailing 23-22, but a Wise kill followed by a Greene ace and a South hitting error handed the win to Greene and her side.
“It was really exciting,” she said. “I had a couple missed serves earlier, so I was a little nervous going in there. But I knew I had another (defensive specialist) on the back row with me, and I knew I wasn’t going to serve to their right side because that’s where they were stacked.”
Gary — who will play at Indiana University next year — was one of the top players on the floor for either side once the 3A and 4A seniors took the court. Her coaches kept Gary on the court as much as possible, and the PH senior racked up 32 digs, six assists and served up a pair of aces.
Among the gems from the defensive star was an early pancake in the first set and a pair of digs off rockets from McCutcheon star and Indiana’s Miss Volleyball Chloe Chicoine late in the third set. She kept points alive and helped her South team hold off Chicoine and the North 25-23, 22-25, 25-22.
Chicoine, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, will play next year at Purdue, giving fans in attendance a bit a of a preview of the next four years of Hoosier and Boilermaker matches.
“I can’t wait to play at that high level,” Gary said. “It’s so fun to be able to dig her ball and dig everything she gives out.”
For Greene, this was goodbye to volleyball as she played what the three-sport Argylls star believes was her final high school match. For Gary, it is the jumping off point for the next step as she prepares to continue her career as a Hoosier next fall.
“I kind of look at this as my first college match,” Gary said. “Just seeing the competition and I’m going to see this high level of play at college.”
Gary will also play in the Under Armour All-America Game in January along with Chicoine as one of just 24 players selected nationally.