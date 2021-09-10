MIDDLETOWN – With so many new faces on the Shenandoah varsity this year, it was difficult to predict who might shine.
Anyone pick Evan Fries and Kolbey Siler for scoring touchdowns?
The Raiders got a monster defensive effort and enough timely plays on offense Friday night to beat North Decatur 20-8 for their first victory of the season.
“Defense was absolutely great,” first-year coach Jake Stilwell said. “I told them it was one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen in a long time. We talked Monday about guys gotta step up and make plays. And guys made plays.”
Perhaps the two biggest came in bang-bang succession. Shenandoah led 13-8 with less than two minutes to play, and North Decatur was near midfield. QB Carson Parmer dropped back but was hit hard by Jobe Robinson, rattling the ball loose. Siler scooped it up and rumbled his 6-foot-1, 280-pound body 45 yards for a touchdown.
“Wasn’t that just great?” Stilwell said. “There’s nothing better than a big guy touchdown. As a guy who played D-line in college, there’s nothing better than that. And he was huffing and puffing, and he made it. Huge hit by Jobe Robinson, great pick-up by Kolbey Siler.”
Carter Abshire’s PAT made it 20-8, and the defense held North Decatur off the rest of the way.
North Decatur finished with less than 100 yards rushing despite a steady dose of handoffs to Reid Messer. Shenandoah defenders Bob Ayres and Lucas Mills spent much of the night in the Charger backfield, and many others contributed to the defensive effort.
“Ayres and Mills did a great job,” Stilwell said. “The D-line was phenomenal. It’s a rotation of Kolbey Siler, Dylan McDaniel, David Moore, Jobe Robinson, Mason Lewis was great. And our secondary was really solid as well.”
Offensively, Shenandoah (1-2) wasn’t sharp. But the Raiders scored first when Ayres went through a gap created by the right side of the line and scooted 42 yards to the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders moved the ball behind the running of Ayres and QB Carson Brookbank. But on third-and-goal from the 4, Fries got the call and went around the left edge and in for the score. The two-point conversion failed, holding Shenandoah’s lead at 13-8.
“For us, it’s anybody can make that play,” Stilwell said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons, a lot of guys growing into what they want to do, and I like where we’re at for having a short start.”
Ayres finished with more than 100 yards rushing, and Brookbank added 50 on the ground.
The first half was nothing if not a textbook example of missed opportunities. Consider:
• The teams combined for six turnovers.
• Shenandoah started two drives inside the North Decatur 35-yard line and had another drive resume inside the 20 after the Chargers fumbled an attempt to field a punt.
• North Decatur started a possession with four straight running plays of 5 yards or longer and then lost 9 yards on the next three plays.
• Shenandoah seemed poised to go into halftime with the 7-0 lead after an interception by Drake Stevens ended the Chargers’ drive inside the 20. But the Raiders coughed it up on the next play, giving ND another chance.
