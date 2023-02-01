ARCADIA – The Frankton girls basketball team’s mindset is ritualistically present tense, but no more so than in early February, once the state tournament commences.
With seven sectional titles to the program’s credit since 1999, and three consecutive through the past three seasons, the Class 3A Eagles took flight Wednesday night during the Sectional 24 quarterfinals at Hamilton Heights.
Powered by a tenacious defense and a game-high 19 points from junior Emma Sperry, the Eagles (18-6) cruised past Delta, 67-33, to advance into Friday night’s semifinal round.
Sperry poured in 10 points by the end of the first half and added nine more points in the second, and the Eagles had eight different players record at least one steal.
“For me, anyways, I’ve always put all the emphasis on working for one thing and one thing only, and that’s to play at the end of the season. To play every game possible at this point. To get an opportunity to cut nets down, to get t-shirts. We don’t really put a lot of emphasis on conference. We don’t put a lot of emphasis on the Madison County tourney. This is what we’re working for, right here,” Frankton head coach Stephan Hamaker said.
The Eagles set their intentions clear from the opening tip, stringing together a 6-0 run and an eventual 27-16 halftime advantage.
The Delta Eagles (6-16) struggled to keep up, scoring just four points in the first quarter while committing nine turnovers and 15 overall in the first half.
Frankton’s defense induced more than 20 turnovers for Delta, which cut its deficit to 11 points before halftime but later fell behind by 20-plus before the fourth quarter.
“It’s a team mentality, and defensively, it’s not just us trying to go one-on-one and sit down and defend you. We’re trying to make sure that we’re rotating and helping, and everybody has a job,” Hamaker said. “When we are playing that way, in particular, I feel we’re pretty darn scary. I don’t even feel like tonight was one of our best defensive attempts down the stretch.”
Sperry was at near optimum on defense, logging five steals to go with three assists and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Amaya Collins had 13 points with four 3-pointers, four assists and two steals.
Launa Hamaker had nine points (three 3-pointers) with five assists and four rebounds. Haylee Niccum posted seven points, two steals and five rebounds. Bella Dean chipped in four points, two steals and three assists. Addie Brobston contributed six points off the bench with three assists and two steals.
Emma Key recorded two steals and had four points as a reserve. Lainey Hamaker and Sophia Hoagland had three and two points, respectively.
“This win gives us the confidence for these next two games because these next two games are going to be so much harder,” Sperry said. “That was our thing coming in. We didn’t want to overlook anyone because (Yorktown was) close with North Central this year, so we can’t overlook them. If you do, you can lose. We don’t want that. We don’t want to fall out early. We want to win it.”
Yorktown (10-11) defeated New Castle decisively, 70-37, in Wednesday’s second quarterfinal contest and will play Frankton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
The Eagles beat Yorktown, 39-33, on the road Jan. 17 to cap a four-game winning streak. Now, they’re winning wave is up to three straight with the potential fourth, once more, involving the Tigers.
“It’s hard to beat a team twice, especially that team because their record might not show it, but they’re a pretty good team. We just have to persevere and push through, and we can win,” Sperry said. “Right now, we don’t want to look past Yorktown. We’re not looking past them, but we also see good teams after that, too.”
On Friday night, Hamilton Heights (17-5) and No. 2 Jay County (23-1) will battle in the first semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. The winner will move into Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. title game where the Frankton Eagles are soaring toward.
Frankton has made state championship game appearances in 2020 and 2022 by winning the program’s first two semistate titles. They’ve reached regional in four of the past five years.
“I’m not gonna lie, I thought we got a favorable draw, but I’m not trying to look past any teams,” Hamaker said. “I feel pretty confident Yorktown will probably move on, and that won’t be an easy game for us. We played them to a six-point game at Yorktown earlier this year, so I just know we’ll be in for a battle no matter who we play, but the ultimate goal is one game at a time and to be in Saturday.”
Delta’s standout frosh, Jillian Barr, paced the Eagles with 12 points, 15 rebounds, a steal and four blocked shots. Freshman Elizabeth Bamidele had eight points. Hannah Carter finished with seven points. Frosh Ruth Sherck had four points.