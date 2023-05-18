PENDLETON – The Pendleton Heights baseball team put up a fight late and got a quality start from sophomore Colton Frank, but a third straight win just slipped out of reach Thursday night.
Coming off a decisive 12-2 road victory over Brebeuf Jesuit on Saturday and a 6-5 sectional-preview win at Bill Stoudt Field on Monday against Richmond, the Arabians jumped out fast to lead 1-0 but visiting Delta responded to halt Pendleton Heights’ winning streak, 3-2.
Frank went five complete innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight, but those two hits cleared the fence to give Hoosier Heritage Conference foe Delta (9-16, 2-11 HHC) the two-game series-opening victory.
“I was feeling pretty good. I just left a couple over the plate that they got a hold of,” Frank said. “It was pretty frustrating because I thought I pitched pretty well. Just two mistakes.”
Frank made few mistakes against the 18 batters he faced.
The right-hander retired the first four hitters that stepped into the box – three via strikeouts – and after Delta plated two runs in the top of the second and another in the third, Frank sat down nine consecutive before exiting.
However, the two hits surrendered both sailed over the left-field wall.
The first scored a pair off Gaige Winchester’s bat following a hit batter to put one runner on base. The second longball was a solo shot by Bryce Stroble, who worked a seven-pitch at-bat to lead off the third inning.
“They spoiled his outing. Delta spoiled his showing today. I think on most nights, those home runs aren’t hit, but they had two that they put in play and hit over the fence. You have to give them credit. They did what we didn’t do where they hunted a fastball and did damage with that fastball,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “We only did damage with one fastball all night, and it came in the seventh inning.”
Initially, the Arabians attacked Delta ace Zane Cline, who entered the game with an HHC-best 0.57 ERA and fifth-best 62 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.
Cline, a right-handed sophomore, upheld his numbers, striking out 11 and scattering six hits over a 108-pitch complete-game win.
In the bottom of the first, Cline appeared beatable, at least momentarily, as the Arabians (11-13, 4-9) opened the half inning with a lead-off single by Jordan Williamson (2-for-3).
A sacrifice bunt by Spencer Leppink and a groundout by Wabash Valley recruit Ricky Howell advanced Williamson to third base. Nate Gilmet, a Trine commit, drove in Williamson with a hard-hit RBI single.
The Arabians didn’t net another base runner until Alex Begley singled in the second, Williamson connected for another base knock in the third and Leppink followed with a fielder’s choice in the same frame.
In the bottom of the fifth, Williamson and Leppink both drew two-out walks, but nothing else materialized until the seventh.
“We struck out way too many times tonight. We didn’t make an adjustment, and we were kind of guessing at pitches rather than reacting to pitches,” Vosburgh said. “When you guess at pitches, you’re not going to guess right often, right? Because you’re going to start to overthink things, and you don’t react to what you see.”
Cline worked the outer half of the plate routinely with breaking balls, while setting up hitters with his mid-80 mph fastball. He walked two and allowed six hits with two unfolding in the bottom of the seventh.
“We saw a lot of curveballs tonight, and if I was them, I would have thrown even more because we just weren’t making adjustments,” Vosburgh said. “We must be able to see it better out of a pitcher’s hand to react better. All our hits tonight came on fastballs. It’s not rocket science. We hunt fastballs, and we adjust to curveballs. If we do that, we’ll be better hitters. We let too many of those at-bats get away.”
Bo Surface didn’t let his chance elude him. The junior laced a lead-off triple to open the bottom of the seventh with PH down 3-1, and two at-bats later, Jalen Jordan drove him in with a single to right field.
Jordan stole second base, but he was left stranded as Cline struck out the next hitter and induced a game-closing pop-up to right field.
“We didn’t put any pressure on them in any sense of the word, and they were just able to ride their pitcher,” Vosburgh said. “When you have a guy out there that can command the zone like he did, we know we’re going to get pitches to hit because he was in the zone. We just have to be able to do the job a little bit better.”
The Arabians will get their chance Friday in the two-game series finale at Delta before heading to Connersville on Saturday to conclude their regular-season. But their final home game loss will serve as a motivator with sectional play starting next week.
Pendleton Heights finished the year with a 6-7 record at home.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction. When we hit well, we can beat anybody,” Frank said. “I think we can beat anybody anyway, but we just have to execute.”