MIDDLETOWN — Many of the great players from the recent Shenandoah run of boys basketball success were home from their various colleges for Thanksgiving this week and in attendance for the team’s season opener under long-time assistant and first-year head coach Rick Ellsworth.
Andrew Bennett, Michael Howard and Jasper Campbell were among those in attendance as junior A.J. Demick lit up the scoreboard in the first half and junior Haygen Tomlinson and senior Carson Brookbank made big plays late to lift the Raiders past Daleville 59-55, sending Ellsworth home with his first varsity coaching win.
“It feels great,” Ellsworth said. “We’ve got some great kids here, and Coach McCollough has done a fantastic job for seven years here to get back into that mix. We had some good players here. And we’ve got some good dudes here (now).”
It was a hard fought first victory and one that required a comeback effort.
A Meryck Adams 3-point shot late in the second quarter gave the Broncos their biggest lead at 27-17 in a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties.
But the Raiders gathered some momentum heading into the locker room as Demick and freshman Zane Mitchell each scored driving layups to trim the lead to six.
“We just needed to keep our heads up, and we’re still in the game. It’s only half over,” Demick said of the halftime mood.
After Koleman Newsome scored for the Broncos out of the break, the Raiders reeled off seven straight points — capped by a Demick 3-pointer — to pull within 29-28.
The Broncos kept the Raiders at arm’s length until a 3-pointer by Demick tied the game at 34-34 before Adams hit a 3-point basket of his own to start a 7-0 Daleville run.
A Jonny Howard 3-pointer to end the third and a Tomlinson basket to open the fourth cut the deficit to 41-39 before Noah Colvin got to the basket for the Broncos.
Brookbank then scored six straight Shenandoah points and tied the game at 45-45 on a corner jumper before Demick’s fourth trey of the night gave the Raiders their first lead since the opening period at 48-45.
Brookbank — the Shenandoah quarterback — finished with 11 points, six rebounds and led the Raiders with three assists.
“He’s still in football mode,” Ellsworth said. “We’ve got a couple football guys that’s going to take a little longer. That’s a big-time senior. That’s QB1 right there.”
But back came the Broncos as Adams drilled another bomb to even things at 48-48 before Tomlinson scored on a rebound basket to give Shenandoah the lead for good at 50-48. Demick converted a more traditional three-point play when he drove to the basket at the 2:14 mark, extending the Shenandoah lead to 53-48.
Although the Broncos held a 47-31 rebounding edge, Tomlinson finished with four of his 11 rebounds in the fourth quarter.
“I challenged him, and he’s a football guy,” Ellsworth said. “When I took him out one time I told him, ‘If you don’t rebound, that spot’s going to open right back up and you’re coming right back over here.’”
Adams, who finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, kept Daleville in striking distance with a pair of late 3-point baskets — including one from near half-court.
But Shenandoah made just enough — seven of 11 — free throws during the final two minutes, including a pair from Brookbank with 9.8 seconds remaining for the final margin.
Tomlinson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders while Newsome had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Carson Buck added 10 points for the Broncos.
Ellsworth went deep into his bench for that first win, utilizing nine players — seven of whom scored — and showing confidence in the balance he feels he has at his disposal.
“I’m so proud of our guys because they played so hard, and they didn’t stop,” he said.
Getting the season opening win — against a Mid-Eastern Conference opponent — in front of some of his former teammates was big for Demick.
“Last year we started off 0-1 against Daleville,” he said. “It feels good to start 1-0, especially with a new coach. Well, not a ‘new’ coach, but new head coach. We all have a lot of confidence going into next week.”
After the holiday, Shenandoah will travel to Blue River Valley for its second straight MEC game to open the season while Daleville also stays in conference with a Dec. 3 game at Monroe Central.
Shenandoah routed Daleville in the junior varsity contest 56-23 behind 10 points each from Cannon Case and Jonny Howard. Mekhi Snyder led the Broncos with seven points.