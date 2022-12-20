PENDLETON — The Anderson swim team got a shot in the arm Tuesday as one of its top swimmers returned from illness, but the addition of a youngster to a pair of state finals holdovers for Pendleton Heights helped lead the Arabians to a sweep of their Madison County rivals.
Sophomore Ella Rector, junior Mallory Gentry and senior Sophie Kaster won four races each to lead the PH girls to a sweep of all events and a 139-43 victory over Anderson, and while the boys meet was much closer, the Arabians prevailed as well by a 101-79 count.
Rector took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke individually and opened and closed the meet as part of the first-place 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. Kaster and Gentry — who were part of last year’s state finalist 400 freestyle team — joined Rector and Clara McIntyre in the meet finale.
With the veterans providing experience, Rector continues to impress as one of the breakout performers for PH.
“She had a phenomenal night,” PH coach Amanda Safford said. “When she came back tonight — she’s been out of the water a little bit (illness), give herself a little grace and get back into the swing of things — but it didn’t even faze her. She’s right back where she was before. She came out strong. She makes it look effortless.”
Kaster added victories in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and was also part of the 200 medley relay team with Rector, Stella Payne and Ellie Ray. Gentry was first in the 200 and 100 freestyle races and anchored the winning 200 freestyle race, along with Payne, Ray and Kennedy Safford.
McIntyre also took first in the 500 freestyle while Ray took first in the 100 breaststroke.
Maddie Heineman remained unbeaten this season in diving while Ashur Grobey posted a strong 230.30 score to take first in the boys event as diving continues to be a strength for the PH team.
Heineman’s score of 208.30 was a new personal best, and she was one of four PH divers to set a new personal mark. Ella Grobey (150) and Lily Blosser (129.10) were second and third for the PH girls while Jaylen Seek (119.40) was second for the boys.
Both Heineman and Ashur Grobey have high expectations for the conference meet as well as the postseason and have begun ramping up the degree of difficulty for their dives.
“That’s what I talked with our divers about. It’s time to start gearing up for conference, and they have to start doing the more difficult dives,” PH diving coach Shelly Hudson said. “I would like for Ashur and Maddie to be conference champs. Maddie was last year, and Ashur was second. I think they both will be this year.”
Both boys teams boasted a strong 1-2 punch Tuesday, but the PH duo of Jacob Simpson and Evan McKinney were backed up by enough depth to hold off Michael Strait and Bowen Libler.
Simpson took top honors in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay — with Eli Brindley, Kyle Kemper and Jake Mills — while McKinney was first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and both were joined on the first-place 400 freestyle relay by Brindley and Parker Christenson.
“They are right where — looking at time-wise — they were last year,” Coach Safford said. “They’re only getting stronger, and I’m really happy with where they are time-wise. They’re right where I want them to be.”
The Arabians also had a win from Brindley in the 200 individual medley.
Strait is just returning from illness, and despite not swimming the times he expects to later in the season, was strong enough to put Anderson in the win column multiple times Tuesday. He was first in the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam the opening leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay team — with Clayton Lindzy, Konner Mace and Libler as the anchor.
“He’s one of our team captains, just a real good kid to have on our team,” Anderson coach Jeff Eddy said of Strait. “His strength is in his starts. He gets out of the block really well. He has a fantastic reaction time out of the blocks.”
Libler also dominated the field to take the 500 freestyle for Anderson.
Pendleton Heights will stay at home after the holidays with a dual against Oak Hill on Jan. 3 before competing in the Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship on Jan. 6, while Anderson travels to Purdue on Jan. 7 for the North Central Conference Championships.