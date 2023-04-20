PENDLETON — As the Pendleton Heights boys golf team lingered near the practice green awaiting the arrival of Thursday’s opponent, it was clear the defending Madison County champions are not wanting for confidence.
“They’re scared of us,” one player quipped with a laugh.
“I see a bus. Second-place is here,” said freshman Hayden Fox as the Marauders were finally sighted shortly after the 4 p.m. scheduled start time.
The brash words and strong self-confidence were backed up by the play of the Arabians as, under difficult playing conditions, PH posted a 160-166 win over its Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals.
Arabians coach Hunter Cook loves the confidence and camaraderie from his players.
“This is one of the best groups that I’ve coached,” he said. “This is one of the best team chemistries you can have. All the kids like each other, they hang out, they have team dinners, so the team chemistry just keeps growing.”
Despite high winds and greens as fast as the parking lot pavement, PH junior Sam Denny made three birdies and finished with an even-par 36 to share medalist honors with Asher Cotton of Mount Vernon.
Denny flirted with finishing at 2-under par, but his tee shot on the par-3 ninth found its way under an evergreen tree. The 2022 Madison County medalist managed to chip out and nearly saved bogey before tapping in for a 5.
But under the conditions, his birdies on the first, fifth and eighth holes were more than good enough for a satisfactory round.
“I’m happy with how I played, especially with 20 mile-per-hour winds,” he said. “It was tough to know where the ball was going to go, and (the ground) was super hard. You weren’t going to get any spin on it.”
“That kid right now, he’s playing some good golf,” Cook said. “He’s playing real smart golf, and that’s one thing you’ve got to do in this game.”
The team’s No. 1 player, senior Cohen Gray, battled through an ankle injury and the gusty winds to finish with a 41. The 2022 regional qualifier’s round was highlighted by a chip-in for an eagle 2 on the par-4 fifth hole.
The depth for the Arabians showed as Vance Jarvis posted the team’s second-best score with a 40 out of the No. 5 slot and No. 4 player Ryan Davis toured the Fall Creek course in 43 strokes.
“The depth that we have for this team is really deep,” Cook said. “We have eight players that are going to be in and out of my top five this year, which is fantastic. It’s a good little headache for a coach to have.”
“It takes some pressure off knowing that if you play bad, someone else is going to step up,” Denny said.
Fox, a talented freshman who was 2-under par in a round on the same course a week ago, shot a 45 Thursday and did not factor in the team scoring.
The Arabians, already with strong showings in 18-hole tournaments at Yorktown and Monroe Central early in the season, have big goals for this season. In addition to defending their county title, the team has eyes on advancing past sectional.
PH already has defeated Noblesville this season, one of the toughest teams in its sectional.
“I’m so excited with this group of kids we have this year, with coming up and shooting 313 at (Muncie) Players Club in April. That’s pretty solid,” Cook said. “It’s going to keep getting better, and we’ve just got to keep believing in our kids.”
The Arabians are scheduled to play in the Noblesville Invitational on Saturday morning.