INDIANAPOLIS — A furious late rally came up just short Saturday as Lapel fell to Forest Park 38-37 in the Class 2A state championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana All-Star candidate and Miami (Ohio) commit Amber Tretter scored the go-ahead basket with 6.9 seconds left just after junior Maddy Poynter had given Lapel the lead with a 3-point basket.
After a Rangers foul, Lapel (22-8) found Poynter again on the wing, but her shot glanced off the rim.
Poynter led the Bulldogs with 15 points and five rebounds while senior Kerith Renihan handed out seven assists.
Tretter finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Lydia Betz led the Rangers with 15 points.
It was the second straight 2A title for Forest Park (26-3) and denied Lapel its first title in its first finals appearance.