INDIANAPOLIS — One point, one inch and one more play.
That was all that separated the Lapel girls basketball team from expanding on the history the Bulldogs had already made.
Yet, in that very small area where Lapel came up short lies a sizeable heartbreak.
Amber Tretter scored the game-winning basket with 6.9 seconds left, and Forest Park claimed its second straight Class 2A state championship with a 38-37 win over Lapel.
Lapel finished its historic season at 22-8 after winning the Madison County, sectional and regional championships for the first time in better than a decade and claiming its first semistate title. The second-ranked Rangers' season ended exactly how last year did, with a 26-3 record and a state championship win over a school from the Frankton-Lapel Community School Corporation.
The Rangers defeated Frankton 52-44 a year ago.
It was a championship the Rangers seemed to have in control after three quarters but could not claim outright until Lapel’s fourth-quarter comeback bid came up inches short.
That Tretter caused most of the problems for Lapel came as no surprise. The 6-foot-1 senior who will next suit up for Miami (Ohio), scored 22 points and had a state championship game record 17 rebounds against the Eagles last year and was well on her way to duplicating that effort Saturday against the Bulldogs.
In the first half, she scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds — seven on the offensive end — and put the Rangers on top 12-9 midway through the second quarter.
But Lapel’s 6-0 freshman Laniah Wills countered on the interior and, after a Rangers turnover, junior Maddy Poynter drove to the basket to put Lapel on top 13-12. Lydia Betz countered for the Rangers with a drive, but — similarly to what would play out later — Poynter followed with a 3-point basket, and the Bulldogs went to the locker room with a 16-14 lead.
Of chief concern to Lapel coach Zach Newby was the offensive rebounding of the Rangers. While Forest Park held a slim overall lead on the glass — just 14-13 — it was a 7-2 edge on the offensive end, and the Rangers had 12 second-chance points of the 14 they had scored.
“I was challenging them,” Newby said of the halftime conversation. “We had talked about it at practice. We’ve got to get a body on (Tretter) and get on the boards. There’s just no way with JV players at practice to simulate that, and you can’t turn a JV player into a Division I player.”
Lapel took its biggest lead as Jaylee Hubble opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket.
But Betz countered with a 3-point shot for the Rangers, which began a 17-4 run for the balance of the quarter. In the third quarter, Betz — one of seven seniors for the Rangers — scored eight of her team-leading 15 points, and Forest Park had the momentum and a 31-23 lead.
“A big reason we’re here is because we brought back an entire team,” Newby said. “Well, so did they, and they won a state championship last year. You’re not playing against people in their first time here. All of those kids are super-talented.”
But that momentum turned in Lapel’s favor, and it did so in a hurry.
Senior Deannaya Haseman picked up a steal to turn away the Rangers' first possession of the fourth quarter. She missed the 3-point attempt at the other end, but Poynter was there for the rebound basket.
That sequence sparked a big fourth quarter for Poynter and the Bulldogs.
“Every play was huge. Deannaya played an amazing game,” Renihan said.
Gabey Gray for the Rangers and Wills for the Bulldogs traded baskets before Poynter — who had just saved a Lapel possession with hustle on a loose ball — drove at Tretter, drew the foul and sank both free throws to make it a four-point game.
Hubble made it a one-possession game moments later as she sank her third 3-pointer to trim the Forest Park lead to 35-32.
Betz made one of two free throws before a Hubble steal led to Poynter getting to the free-throw line for two more free throws to pull the Bulldogs within two points.
With 49.4 seconds left, Carley Begle missed a the front-end of a one-and-one for the Rangers, giving the Bulldogs added life. After a timeout with 26.5 seconds left, Renihan found Poynter at the top of the key for a 3-pointer, and Lapel had a 37-36 lead, its first since 21-19 early in the third quarter.
After a Forest Park timeout with 17.5 seconds left, Gray found Tretter on the block for the go-ahead score at the 6.9-second mark, forcing the Bulldogs to use their final timeout.
“I knew we’d have a shot to win it,” Newby said. “And we were winning. But there’s no way — you’ve got a 6-1 Division I girl, and they’re in the bonus — to guard that. … She’s a load in there, and there’s a reason she’s going where she’s going and done what she’s done the last two years.”
With fouls to give, the Rangers committed one with 3.6 seconds left. When Haseman was covered on the designed play, Poynter released the 3-point attempt from the wing in front of the Lapel bench.
“I really thought it was going in, but not every shot goes in,” she said.
“I knew they were going to come at me because they didn’t want me to shoot it,” Haseman — a 43% 3-point shooter -- said. “I have full confidence in Maddy, and I have full confidence in all my teammates to make shots when we need them. I thought it was going in. From my perspective it looked great.”
But it glanced off the rim as time expired, sending the Rangers into a celebration and the Bulldogs home just inches away from a championship.
“It looked good out of her hands,” Newby said. “I think she was a little deeper than she thought she was. With the two 3-point lines, it makes it difficult on kids who haven’t done that all year.”
Poynter, who had nine points, three rebounds and an assist in the fourth quarter alone, matched Betz for game-high honors with 15 points and led the Bulldogs with five rebounds. Hubble scored nine points, Wills finished with eight points and Renihan capped her career with seven Lapel assists.
Tretter scored 13 points to go with 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists for the Rangers.
“I was super pleased with where we were,” Newby said. “We just came up one bucket short of being a state champion.”