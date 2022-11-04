LAPEL — Whether on one leg or two, Tyler Dollar has carried the Lapel Bulldogs to their first football sectional championship since 2018 and made some of his own history along the way.
The senior running back carried the ball 21 times for 270 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, and Lapel thwarted a late 2-point conversion by Heritage Christian for a 21-20 win, claiming the sixth sectional championship in school history.
Lapel will travel to Linton-Stockton after the Class 2A No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Miners defeated Sullivan 33-24 in the Sectional 39 championship. The Bulldogs will seek their first regional title.
“I’m really excited for the kids. They kept battling,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “We’ve had a year of adversity with injuries. I’m proud of them.”
On the third play of the third quarter, Dollar broke a 7-7 halftime tie with a 73-yard touchdown run. In the process, he eclipsed the 2,000-yard plateau and passed Will Jones — who had 2,032 yards rushing in 2015 — for the school’s single-season record.
“Tyler has a lot of great games, and I’ll give all the credit in the world to Tyler and our offensive line,” Miller said.
It was the second straight week Lapel had reversed a regular-season loss to an opponent, defeating Eastern Hancock in the semifinals and avenging a 42-38 Sept. 30 loss at the hands of the Eagles.
Heritage Christian finishes the season at 7-4.
The Bulldogs defense intercepted Eagles quarterback Kyle Antoine twice — both by Landon Brown — to thwart red-zone threats and a third time on the decisive 2-point conversion by Rylie Hudson. The Lapel defense held a second straight stout running game in check.
“Our best three weeks of football have been the last three weeks,” Miller said.
For the seniors celebrating their first sectional title, the win was extra sweet.
“I can’t believe it. I don’t even know what to say,” Dollar said. “It really is a dream come true.”
“I am so happy that this guy got a sectional championship that it’s unreal,” Miller said hugging Dollar. “I’ve said that this is one of our more talented teams. It just took us a while to prove it.”
Dollar scored on a 57-yard gallop in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7 and scored the eventual game winner on an 8-yard score with 7:46 in the game.
He scored the game winner after a nagging ankle injury resurfaced in the second half.
“That ankle has been lingering for a while, but our philosophy is to give it everything you have,” he said.
Heritage Christian responded with a 16-play drive culminated by 20-yard pass play from Antoine to Jalen Bonds to set the stage for the point after with one minute remaining on the clock.
Antoine rolled to his left and, instead of running toward the goal line, lofted a pass into the end zone, which was picked off by Hudson.
Dollar then recovered the onside kick to clinch the win.