MIDDLETOWN – Jake Stilwell wouldn’t want to prepare a defense to go against Tyler Dollar every week.
The Lapel senior running back’s talents were on full display again Friday, helping the Bulldogs to a 33-21 victory over Shenandoah.
“He’s a special kid,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “You know, when that line, when they give him a little crease -- and in the second half they really got rolling -- he’s fun to watch.”
Dollar finished with 236 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Stilwell -- the Shenandoah coach who was an assistant at Lapel -- is glad to have this matchup behind him.
“I’m glad I’m not the only one who has to do it all year,” he said. “He’s a special player, and from coaching Tyler for two years, I knew that, and he only continues to get better. They have a ton of weapons that take some of that pressure off of him, and it just lets him be special.”
This game featured two halves that were nothing alike. The first half was filled with penalties, mistakes and only six points. The second half was electric, with an onside kick, three of Dollar’s TDs, an 85-yard kick return, four lead changes and 48 points.
Lapel (2-1) did a better job cleaning up its play, especially after the first 11 seconds of the third quarter.
Shenandoah (1-2) came out of halftime and tried an onside kick and recovered it. On the very first play, Bob Ayres went 38 yards for a TD. Then Lapel fumbled on its first play from scrimmage, and the Raiders turned that into three more points and a 9-6 lead.
Late in the third quarter, there was a flurry of three more scores. Dollar scored from 29 yards, and Shenandoah responded with a sustained drive that included two big runs from quarterback Carson Brookbank, one of 32 yards and one of 19. That set up Mayson Lewis’ 9-yard TD run.
“Carson’s a good runner, and finding ways to keep him involved and his legs alive is something that we need to continue to do,” Stilwell said.
But the Bulldogs answered with a 62-yard TD pass Nick Witte hauled in to give Lapel the lead for good.
Dollar scored again early in the fourth, and Lewis responded with an 85-yard kickoff return, but Shenandoah couldn’t get any closer.
“We were right there, and that’s part of the sport, right?” Stilwell said. “We’ve had two great efforts, but not everything’s been put together the way we need to do it, so we’re going to continue to get them prepared.”
Lapel made a quarterback change in the third quarter, inserting freshman Devin Craig. Playing his first varsity minutes, he was part of the spark that pushed the Bulldogs.
“I thought he stepped in and played well,” Miller said. “We just needed a spark, and we thought that was something that might get it. I’m not down on Luke (Alexander). The quarterbacks just have different skillsets.”