GREENFIELD — In an unorthodox moment — without being charged a timeout -- Greenfield-Central stopped the clock late in the second quarter to allow junior Dylan Moles and the Cougars fans a moment to celebrate his 1,000th career point Wednesday night. His 3-point jumper had just put the Cougars on top of their sectional quarterfinal game 23-22 over Anderson with just under a minute left in the first half.
The breach of postseason etiquette seemed to light a fire under the Indians as Moles did not score again, and the Cougars did not dent the scoreboard until Anderson had taken complete control of the game.
After the cheers for Moles died down, Anderson scored the final four points of the half and then outscored the Cougars 19-2 in the third quarter and rolled to a 64-39 win.
Anderson improved to 20-4, its first 20-win campaign since 2009 which was also the last time the Indians were sectional champions. The 10th-ranked Indians face another stout Hoosier Heritage Conference foe in Friday’s second semifinal in seventh-ranked Mount Vernon (19-2) after the Marauders defeated Pendleton Heights 86-74.
“The whole thing is, we’re not celebrating until we win this,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “A little celebration, but we’ve got to get ready for that next game. I’m going to watch some film. I’m not going to sleep.”
First, the Indians had to shake a pesky Cougars team that came into the contest having won nine straight games and jumped out to an early 7-1 lead.
Anderson scored 12 straight points to take the lead as Ahmere Carson and Ja’Quan Ingram scored on rebound baskets for a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.
The Cougars closed to within two points, but junior Jaylen Murphy scored on three straight trips down the court to push the Indians lead back to eight points.
Then, with under a minute left in the half, Moles — who averaged 19.8 points this season -- buried a 3-point basket for the one-point lead, and the game was stopped.
Out of the makeshift timeout, Ty Wills got to the rim for two points and found Murphy for a layup as time expired to send the Indians to the locker room with a 28-23 lead.
Anderson was just getting warmed up.
Ingram scored six of the first eight points in the third quarter, Carson hit a 3-pointer, Wills scored twice and — by the time Rune Carpenter-Jones scored for G-C — the Indians were in control. Murphy and Kedric Anderson scored to round out the quarter, and Anderson scored again to open the fourth to put the scoring run at 25-2 after Moles’ milestone.
Moles finished the game with the six points he had at the half and was blanked in the second half.
“I think, our plan was to wear him down,” Bowling said. “In that third quarter, we just kept putting pressure on him. Lathan (Averhart) and Lewis (Jackson) and we trapped him. In the end, he got worn down because he usually makes a lot more shots.”
Braylon Mullins led the Cougars with 13 points.
Anderson had four players in double figures with Carson’s dozen leading the way. Wills, Ingram and Murphy scored 10 points each with Ingram completing the double-double with 13 rebounds. Anderson and Sean Paige scored six points each.
Anderson controlled the glass with a 36-16 advantage over the much-smaller Cougars.
