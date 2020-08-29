FAIRMOUNT -- High school tennis coaches have important discussions with players every match.
There’s the pregame pep talk and often strategy or fundamental discussions with players during a match.
For Lapel coach Justin Coomer, his most important talk in helping to decide the outcome of Saturday morning’s Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament championship match actually happened before the season started.
Coomer talked Landon Bair into coming out for the tennis team. Bair joined with Camden Gooding to defeat Madison-Grant’s Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 for the deciding point in the 3-2 triumph.
The win was the seventh straight county title for the Bulldogs and perhaps the most improbable. The win was the first of those seven when the Bulldogs didn’t get a point at either No. 1 or No. 2 singles.
“I had played tennis (at Lapel) in middle school,” said Bair. “Then we moved away. When we moved back, I had decided to focus on basketball. I am really glad I did (return to tennis).”
During the interview, Coomer passed by and said, “Thanks for coming out.”
Bair’s doubles partner then added, “I am glad he did.”
Gooding has his own history. Last year he was also playing No. 2 doubles and was part of the effort that took Lapel from the brink of defeat in the second set of the match to win that set, then the next one and the title.
“I thought we were in good shape when we won the tie-breaker (in the first set),” said Gooding. “When we went up 5-2 I felt really good. Then when they came back I thought, ‘Don’t let me be on the other side of this.”
“I think we got greedy and tried to finish it off too quickly,” said Bair.
But Fox and Hull roared back to win the next two games to make it 5-4. The Bulldogs’ pair dug in again and won the next game for the title.
But that point wouldn’t have meant as much without the other two points garnered by their teammates. At No. 1 doubles, the tandem of Nick Thalls and Ian Bailey were the first off the courts with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph against the Argylls’ Lance Wilson and Mason Richards.
At No. 3 singles, Corbin Renihan defeated Jackson Manwell 6-1, 6-1 for the other Lapel point.
“Corbin played out of his mind,” said Coomer. “He doesn’t even really like to play singles.”
He might have enjoyed it quite a bit Saturday.
Madison-Grant, missing a pair of players due to complications surrounding the Coronavirus, still almost snapped the Lapel streak.
At No. 1 singles, Nick Evans was impressive in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over promising freshman Jacob Erwin.
“Nick played very well,” said MG coach Tony Pitt. “I warned him ahead of time not to take (Erwin) lightly. He played it perfectly.”
The other Argylls point came at No. 2 singles as Jace Gilman defeated Isaac Bair 6-4, 6-3.
“One of our strengths is our depth,” said Pitt. “I would have liked to have our full team. When you lose your third- or fourth-best player, it hurts. But it is next man up here. We just didn’t quite get it done.”
“I figured it would come down to this at 3-2,” said Coomer. “I just didn’t know for sure where the points would come from. They’re a good team (the Argylls). I’m sure they missed having some of their players. I think we have some nice depth as well. They are all special. Last year was a good win because we came back from the dead and this one because of the way we did it.”
For the Argylls, their next shot at a trophy comes Wednesday afternoon when they host Mississinewa.
“I figure we need to beat them to have a chance at conference,” said Pitt. “Plus they have (the Central Indiana Conference) traveling trophy, so I told the kids to focus on that next.”
