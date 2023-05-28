FRANKTON — After 10 seasons and two sectional championships, Brad Douglas has decided to put his professional and family lives first and has resigned as baseball coach at Frankton High School.
His resignation will be effective July 1, and Douglas has offered to continue maintaining the field during the interim and assist with the transition to the next coach.
“This has nothing to do with this season. This is a decision my wife and I made before the season started,” he said. “This is a family decision. This is about me being a better husband, a better father, being a better employee at my true job versus moonlighting as a baseball coach and making everyone else accommodate my schedule.”
Douglas is a union representative with Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis and is the skills trade chairman for Indianapolis Rolls-Royce and Allison Transmissions. He hopes to further develop his career in the international ranks of the United Auto Workers.
“I’ll do everything I can to make this a smooth transition and help get the right people in,” Douglas said.
During his tenure, Douglas compiled a record of 143-88-2, won sectional championships in 2016 and 2018 — advancing to the regional final both years — and enjoyed three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2016-18. He also coached a pair of North-South All-Star players, Landon Weins in 2018 and his son Bradyn this season.
It was a decision he had made prior to this season, which ended after Thursday’s sectional semifinal, a 3-0 loss to Winchester.
“Everything I’ve done up till now, I’ve got zero regrets,” he said. “The timing was just right.”
The Eagles were 13-14 this year, one of only two sub-.500 seasons during Douglas’ time at Frankton. Frankton was also 11-14 in 2019 before emerging from the canceled 2020 season with consecutive 17-win campaigns.